Dr. Mary Edwards WalkerBain News Service / Public Domain. “Dr. Mary’s life should stand out to remind us that when people do not think as we do, do not dress as we do, and do not live as we do, that they are more than likely to be a half century ahead of their time, and that we should have for them not ridicule but reverence.” ~ Dr. Bertha Van Hoosen (founder of the American Medical Women’s Association)

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO