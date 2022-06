The estrogen deficiency following menopause is thought to impair women's ability to use fat as an energy source. A study published in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases and conducted at the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences of the University of Jyväskylä shows that menopausal state or blood estrogen levels do not clearly determine the rate middle-aged women are able to use fat at rest or during exercise. Higher fat utilization did not indicate better glucose tolerance.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO