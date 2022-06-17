ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

PepperTree woman arrested in boyfriend brawl after trying to block him in driveway

By Meta Minton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA PepperTree Apartments woman was arrested in a brawl with her boyfriend after trying to use her car to block him in his driveway. Brittany Lashon Goodwin, 28, went to the man’s home at about 10 p.m. Thursday and used her car...

New York snowbird sentenced on DUI charge after crash in The Villages

A New York snowbird has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge following a crash year earlier this in The Villages. Janice Flynn, 56, of Wading River, N.Y. pleaded no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for 12 months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Woman facing lawsuit after battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A Lady Lake woman is facing a lawsuit after a battle in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, was arrested last year after she was involved in a collision July 9 in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala Police Department reminding residents to lock vehicles

The Ocala Police Department is reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked. According to OPD, there has been an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the city, and most of the targeted vehicles were unlocked. On its Facebook webpage, OPD stated, “Don’t make it easy for burglars.”. In addition...
OCALA, FL
Jury acquits Villager who couldn’t blow after golf cart DUI arrest

A Sumter County jury has acquitted a Villager who couldn’t blow for a breath test after his golf cart crashed into a parked car. William Robert Teufert, 74, of the Village of Santiago, won the acquittal after a trial earlier this month. A careless driving ticket was also dismissed. He was represented by attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Missing woman sought by Marion County deputies

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a woman who went missing on Saturday morning. Deputies are searching for Diane Adinolfi, 79, who was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Saturday before leaving her residence, located at 5137 SE 112th Street Road, in Belleview. [TRENDING: Jury finds woman not guilty...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Summerfield man nabbed with drugs after running stop sign at Wawa

A Summerfield man was nabbed with drugs after running a stop sign at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. Christopher Adam Swarthout, 47, who lives at 11001 SE Sunset Harbor Road, was driving a silver Chevy SUV at 12:31 a.m. Friday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the exit from Wawa, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over in the parking lot of a nearby 7-eleven. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Marion County man arrested after allegedly breaking into neighbor’s shed, stealing multiple items

A 21-year-old man from Anthony was arrested after he allegedly broke into a neighbor’s shed and stole over $700 worth of items. On Friday, May 27, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on NE 97th Street Road in Anthony in reference to an incident of burglary and grand theft. Upon arrival, a male victim advised that sometime between 7 a.m. on May 23 and 7 p.m. on May 27, an unknown person had entered his shed and stolen a chainsaw and pole saw.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
Woman wanted in alleged attack on man friend apprehended near Buffalo Ridge Walmart

A woman wanted in an alleged attack on her man friend was apprehended near the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Leatha Cameshia Wright, 35, of Leesburg, was driving a beige Chevy SUV at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 466 at U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have an operable tag light. A traffic stop was initiated at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. When the deputy approached the SUV, the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” was detected coming from the vehicle. A container holding marijuana was found in the vehicle.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Two vehicles catch on fire in Ocala parking lot, no injuries reported

Two vehicles became engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a local residential complex on Friday morning. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, at approximately 2:53 a.m., units consisting of Engines 3 and 5, Rescue 3, and Battalion Chief 22 responded to the 2300 block of NE 2nd Street due to reports of an outside fire. As the units neared the location, dispatch advised the units that they were responding to a vehicle fire.
OCALA, FL
Man with prior battery conviction jailed after being accused of punching, choking female victim

A 24-year-old man with a prior battery conviction was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a female victim accused him of punching and choking her. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a residence in Marion County due to reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the female victim who stated that she had been involved in a verbal altercation with Delvvechio Deshawn Warren.
MARION COUNTY, FL

