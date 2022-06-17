ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler temperatures on the way this weekend

pix11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a hot Friday, temperatures are...

pix11.com

CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
The Independent

Temperatures to fall after heatwave, forecasters say

Temperatures are predicted to drop by nearly 15C in some parts of the UK after the hottest day of the year so far.The Met Office has said the Midlands may see temperatures fall to 15C after seeing highs of 29C on Friday as well as some rain after gusts of hot continental air swept across the UK.As a result of an influx of cooler Atlantic air, the mercury is predicted to drop across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the majority of England.It will be a rather muggy start in the far south and southeast Saturday morning, but feeling fresher than...
The Independent

Heatwave affects 100m Americans amid record-breaking temperatures

More than 100m Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures soared to record highs amid a heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.Until midweek, as many as 107.5m people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from Kansas to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin, and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Daily temperatures records had been tied in Chicago and broken in both Nashville and Toledo by the afternoon, NWS tweeted. Several areas were expecting "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", added the NWS, issuing excessive heat...
AOL Corp

Hot weather will return to Central Plains, upper Midwest

A large swath of the country stretching from Texas to the Dakotas is expected to face another round of scorching temperatures through Monday, possibly even hotter than last week's heat wave. The Central Plains are expected to see highs in the 90s and low 100s, with a heat index that...
natureworldnews.com

Another Set of Record Breaking Heat Wave Will Hit the American West

A record-breaking heat wave has swept the United States, raising concerns among medical professionals that excessive heat is wreaking havoc on public health. Over the weekend, summer heat scorched the arid Southwest and sections of the Western United States, shattering temperature records and leading government officials to issue extreme heat warnings for 53 million Americans. The National Weather Service described the heat as "oppressive," predicting hazardous fire weather throughout most Southwest and Rockies through Monday.
