The Hunker'd Down Blues Band is a five-piece blues band that has performed in a wide variety of venues and occasions, from private parties, clubs, bars and outdoor events, to opening for the nationally acclaimed blues guitarist Corey Stevens. Formed in 2008, the band has played a significant number of events for Minneapolis, St. Paul, Chaska, and Edina Parks and Recreation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO