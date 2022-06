Liverpool and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher is set to hold talks over his future at Anfield this summer according to reports. The 23-year-old joined the Reds youth system from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015 and made his fist team debut back in 2019. In recent times Kelleher has overtaken Spaniard Adrian is becoming second choice behind Brazilian number one Alisson Becker.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO