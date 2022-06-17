ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County hit with second round of storms this week

By jeffjenkins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time this week heavy storms are impacting West Virginia. A round of storms ushering in a cold front Friday afternoon caused wind damage in several communities and also prompted a number of flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service. Appalachian...

Metro News

NWS confirms microburst hit Man Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday evening that a microburst hit the Logan County community of Man Friday afternoon. Meteorologists said the microburst touched down at 2:18 p.m. with peak winds of 80-90 mph. The damaged area was one-fourth of a mile. The damage includes uprooted...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash in Elkview shuts down Pennsylvania Avenue

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A crash involving two vehicles has closed at least one lane of Pennsylvania Avenue in Elkview on Sunday. Kanawha County dispatch says that one vehicle with two people inside ran into a ditch near the Creative Learning Center in Elkview. A second vehicle was said to have fled the scene. Dispatch […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages

(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines. More than 130,000 customers in West Virginia were dealing with power outages Friday evening. A large tree fell on power...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms blast the area Friday, but drier weather awaits

(WOWK) — Severe thunderstorms started right around mid-day and continued for about three and a half hours across the region, producing damaging winds and leaving thousands without power. Here is a look at storms as they entered the region at mid-day. At the peak of storm activity there were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings out. Here […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Thousands without power across Tri-State

UPDATE: (5:39 p.m. June 17, 2022): Crews are still working to assess power outages in our region and restore power to customers. According to Appalachian Power, approximately 42,202 customers in WOWK 13 News’ viewing area are without power at this time. In their total coverage area between West Virginia and Virginia, approximately 126,016 customers are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Downed tree shuts down Kanawha County roads

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A fallen tree and a few downed power lines shut down Mill Creek Road on Saturday. The downed tree is reported by Kanawha Dispatch to be at the 1500 block of Mill Creek Road at the Kirkwood Drive intersection. Officials are unsure when the road will be reopened.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Strong winds leave behind extensive damage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A second wave of powerful storms has left behind extensive damage. Strong winds have uprooted trees that have fallen down on power lines, leaving many in the dark yet again. Viewers have sent WSAZ pictures showing examples of this damage, with some hitting a little too...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Mall loses power during storm

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Mall is currently without power after severe weather swept through the area. The mall tells 13 News that the power went out around 2:30 p.m., and even though they put in a call to AEP, they have not heard back yet about a restoration time. They say that their doors are […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Gilmer; Greenbrier; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Pocahontas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Summers; Wayne; Webster; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRAXTON CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE GILMER GREENBRIER JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS POCAHONTAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE SUMMERS WAYNE WEBSTER WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juneteenth celebrated at the West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community gathered on the State Capitol grounds on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. At the event, there was food, music and activities for everyone to enjoy. Event attendees just had an all-around good time. There was dancing, hugging, laughing and celebrating. Members of the community say they are glad to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia East central Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sophia, or 8 miles southwest of Beckley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beckley, Mabscott, Sophia, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Coal City, Shady Spring, Beaver, Daniels, Lester, Rhodell, Ghent, Glen Daniel and Josephine. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 28 and 43. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Tour de Coal weekend is underway

TORNADO, W.Va. — Bill Currey can’t stop smiling when he looks at Meadowood Park these days. The small park along the Coal River in Tornado is the launch point for what has become the biggest flat water event of its kind in America. Saturday as many as 2,000...
TORNADO, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Wayne The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lawrence County in northeastern Kentucky Southwestern Lincoln County in central West Virginia Central Wayne County in western West Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yatesville Lake State Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Louisa, Wayne, Yatesville Lake State Park, Fort Gay, Ranger, Gill, East Lynn Lake, Kiahsville, Dunlow, Harts, Branchland, Fallsburg, East Lynn, Genoa, Myra and Glenhayes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

AEP customers waiting for power restoration endure heat

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday night’s storm knocked out power to more than 73,000 Appalachian Power customers and, as of Thursday afternoon, AEP officials say about 90% of customers have their service restored. For the 10% still out of power, the last three days they say have been...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

First transportation facilities commission begins tenure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first commissioner of the state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities began her tenure Saturday. Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston appointed Cindy Butler as commissioner, a position created when Gov. Jim Justice approved the creation of the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities in March. “Cindy started...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Motorcycle accident shuts down I-64 westbound

UPDATE (5:38 p.m. June 18): The driver of the motorcycle is currently being transported by medical services. NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A motorcycle accident in Nitro has shut down two westbound lanes of I-64 on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle crashed around the 46-mile marker on I-64 westbound sometime after 5:00 p.m. […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire at Bare Arms Gun Range shuts down 5th Street

UPDATE (6:13 p.m. June 19): Crews are still on the scene of this working fire. Bombshells, Burgers and BBQ General Manager David Willey says that the fire started when one target’s rubber backstop was ignited by a stray round. No one was injured, and the damage is said to only be to the gun range. […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowns its queen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowned its Queen and her Royal Court in a pageant Saturday at Capitol High School. The Ms. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Queen is Ashlyn Donohew of Evans, West Virginia. The newly crowned queen received a $5,000 scholarship to West Virginia State University, courtesy of the WVSU Foundation, along […]
CHARLESTON, WV

