A Warning from APD’s Investigations Division

Alameda Police Department (APD) sent out an advisory to Alameda residents warning them to be aware of armed robbers. The warning was sent out from their official Facebook page. APD said they had been made aware of an increase in armed robberies from...
(KRON) — An “all clear” has been given after the Moraga Police Department earlier issued a shelter-in-place order in the area of Rimer Drive and Deerfield Drive due to police activity. People in the area were advised to shelter in the nearest place of safety, according to an alert from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s […]
SAN LEANDRO --- Police arrested a suspect Monday in a hate crime vandalism at a home in San Leandro. On June 18, a home for sale on the 15300 block of Inverness Street had a realtor sign vandalized with graffiti that included an anti-Asian racial epithet. Police said the next day, another anti-Asian graffiti message was spray-painted on the garage door of the same home.
MORAGA, Calif. - Police in Moraga have detained three carjacking suspects following a police pursuit in the East Bay Monday afternoon. A third suspect who was initially outstanding, was also taken into custody later in the evening, officials say. Moraga Chief of police Jon King said one of his units...
(BCN) — A man died Sunday night in Petaluma after his motorcycle crashed on West Payran Street, according to a news release early Monday from Petaluma Police Department. Officers were dispatched at 8:02 p.m. to the collision and were told by witnesses that the motorcycle was east bound from Magnolia Avenue and crashed near the […]
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa forced the police department to call in eight other law enforcement agencies to help quell the violence. Police said the sideshows on Saturday night involved 150 cars and 250 spectators in at least nine different locations. Several residents were also assaulted...
This story has been updated to include details from the County of Solano District Attorney’s Office. SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed after a confrontation with Vallejo Police on Sunday night, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office for the County of Solano. KRON On is streaming news live […]
First, a grass fire got neighbor’s attention near the Moraga Country Club, we broke away for a chase that ended in Walnut Creek, and then Moraga had a pursuit of its own as Lamorinda police fell in behind a suspected carjacking vehicle near Campolindo High School. The suspect vehicle...
A pair of apparently unrelated burglary calls – one believed successful, the other under investigation – brought police, their helicopters and dogs on the run Saturday. The first incident was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. when an Orinda resident contacted police after burglars made off with several shotguns from the garage of a residence on Bobolink Road. No suspect information was immediately available although a “small, white car” was reportedly spotted leaving the neighborhood.
This story was printed first in Thursday’s Daily Post. To get important local news first, pick up a copy of the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. Daily Post Staff Writer Two teenagers were arrested yesterday (June 15) in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy from East Palo Alto.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said on Monday that the search continued for a teen who's been missing for almost a week now. Investigators said 18-year-old Zoe Hunt was last seen Tuesday around 8:00 p.m. in the 3800 block of Market Street. Investigator said Hunt was considered "at risk," though...
June 9 – 15, 2022. Covered Barely: Citizens reported a man walking his dog on Bridgeway dressed only in a G-string. Later calls described it as a “white rag” just barely covering his private parts. Police checked it out and determined that the man was “covered up just enough.”
SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge.The two-car collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m., when a 2007 Infiniti M45 sedan slowed down due to possible mechanical problems and was rear-ended by a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol said.The wreck occurred on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge just west of Treasure Island.The man who died was in the rear seat of the Infiniti, along with another passenger, a 21-year-old man who was hospitalized with major injuries. A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat also suffered major injuries, the CHP said.The driver of the Infiniti, a 22-year-old San Francisco woman, was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.All lanes were temporarily closed on the bridge until about 4 a.m., when the far left lane reopened, CHP officials said. All lanes were open by 5:20 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO - This story discusses sensitive topics and suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, there is help out there. You can call the suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. San Francisco Police sergeant Chris Morris was ordered to surrender his guns — following family struggles and an...
38-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident on Harvest Circle. The incident happened around 4:10 p.m., near the intersection of Laurel Road and Harvest Circle. According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck an SUV that pulled out in front of him. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced 38-year-old Ortiz, dead at the scene.
A suspect has been arrested for attacking three travelers with an “edged weapon” at San Francisco International Airport Friday night. The three victims were treated at the scene and released with non-life-threatening injuries.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with selling drugs to Mountain View students, police announced in a news release. The suspect, identified as San Jose resident Michael Angelo Fazio, was arrested on suspicion of possession and sale of cannabis products to minors under 14 years old. Detectives began […]
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. - East Palo Alto police arrested two boys in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy. Authorities said they served two search warrants Thursday morning in East Palo Alto and Palo Alto and arrested the boys in connection to the June 13 homicide in the alley near Manhattan and Euclid.
