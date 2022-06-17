Mt. Juliet man's body found near boat slip

Officials in Montana are sharing more details about 3-year-old Ryker Webb, who spent two days on his own in the wilderness and managed to protect himself. The plucky tyke — who was reported missing from his home in Troy, Montana, on the afternoon of June 3 after disappearing from his yard — was found by a family visiting their cabin in an area known to be populated with mountain lions and bears, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told Today.

TROY, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO