Round Rock, TX

Live Music in Round Rock this Week

By Amy Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article4pm – 11:30pm Juneteenth Festival with performances b Kid N Play, IVEDO The Singer, DJ Jay Shalé and additional local artists, hosted by the The Voice Inc. and the City of Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department at Old Settlers Park. Follow La Esquina Cantina for updates...

Austin Chronicle

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is Coming to Austin

The perfect place to stock your cabinet of curiosities. If you’re in need of a painting of a human heart, a beautifully etched sheep skull, a necklace made of alligator vertebrae, or a cartoon print of your favorite horror character, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo is the place to go.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin City Limits announces newest Hall of Fame inductees, including Sheryl Crow

(CultureMap Austin) The Live Music Capital doesn’t have much by way of a legitimized musical institution (which may make it more charming depending on how you feel about institutions). But Austin City Limits (ACL) is the clearest anchoring force for Austin music, with its Hall of Fame as the peak honor an artist can receive. This year, two more artists, Sheryl Crow and Joe Ely, are joining the ranks.
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

Crystal Gayle in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Over 40 years after her signature hit, "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue," Crystal Gayle will come to Cedar Park for a retrospective of her long and storied career.
CEDAR PARK, TX
kolomkobir.com

Where to Vacation in Texas Now

Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate is a throwback to Gatsby-esque glamour. Ken Fulk, for those who don’t know the name, is the guy who turned a former S&M leather factory in San Francisco into his design studio. He created a bohemian Manhattan terrace for Gigi Hadid, designed an art deco Miami hotel for Pharrell Williams, and once co-hosted a Dallas party with Brian Bolke, casting shirtless men in safety vests and hard hats (branded with his name) as crystal-goblet-carrying cocktail waiters. He’s as colorful and theatrical as his layered, patterned interiors. And he was the perfect choice to put the “Great” back in the Gatsby-esque mansion known as the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

San Marcos holding fireworks show, children's costume contest for July 4

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos is holding the 42nd annual SummerFest on Monday, July 4. SummerFest fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. The city says the best view of the show includes parking location at the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, San Marcos City Hall and Bobcat Stadium.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Thrillist

9 Essential Soul Food Specialists in Austin

The term “soul food” didn’t come about until the 1960s, but Black Southern cuisine has been filling stomachs and warming hearts since long before that. While it is generally agreed that not all Southern food is soul food, all soul food is Southern. But, sadly, for us in Austin, we’ve been losing a lot of the longtime stalwarts of Black comfort food. In the time we started putting together this list, two of our old-time favorites, Sassy's Vegetarian Soul FOOD and Country Boyz Fixins (still offering catering) had to shutter their Austin doors. So, with Emancipation Day right around the corner, we especially want to highlight some of our favorite spots that serve world-class sweet potato biscuits, peach cobblers, skillet cornbread, collard greens, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Farmshare Austin hosts 'Tomato You-Pick'

Farmshare Austin is a 10-acre organic farm where you can pick tomatoes with help from Farmshare farmers and students! Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow tells us more.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Check out these Austin area Juneteenth events!

This weekend is Juneteenth and there are celebrations all around central Texas! Juneteenth commemorates news of the abolition of slavery reaching finally those who were enslaved in Texas. In 1863 President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, but news was slow to travel and didn't reach many in Texas until June 19th, 1865. Fast forward to now, where today, President Biden signs a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
AUSTIN, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
tribeza.com

The Pitch is Austin FC’s Perfect Next-Door Neighbor

Fútbol fans are invited to enjoy the entertainment destination that features four restaurants, two bars and soon-to-come pickleball courts. Austin’s newest outdoor “it” spot has arrived. The concept is beyond anything we’ve seen before, and between the grassy areas to lounge, the multi-acre pond, and the delicious food, there’s no doubt why The Pitch is getting all the buzz. And of course, all the Verde pride!
AUSTIN, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Sleep in a Cabin on a Cliff in the TX Hill Country at the Retreat on the Hill

Situated on the tallest hilltop in the area, the Retreat on the Hill offers a luxury glamping experience with incredible views of the TX Hill Country. The Glampominium, as it’s referred to, features several unique suites that are as Instagram-worthy as they are luxurious, including a cabin on a cliff! Furnished with all the usual accommodations, such as air conditioning, private bathrooms, and Wi-Fi, the suites also include lavish amenities and unparalleled views of Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls. Austin TX is also conveniently located just an hour away, whether you want to stop on your way in, on your way home, or at some point during your stay at this unbelievable cabin on a cliff, there are so many things to do!
TEXAS STATE
BoardingArea

My Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Travel Day (With A Happy Ending)

Typically, our travels are pretty straightforward. We fly from home to where we want to go, and back home again. For one particular trip that happened a couple of years ago, as it turned out, I needed to be in Washington D.C. for the weekend to attend Frequent Traveler University. From there I would fly to Austin and meet up with Sharon, who would be flying there direct from Orlando. From there we were due to visit Schlitterbahn, our favorite Candlewood Suites and some of our favorite restaurants in the area.
AUSTIN, TX

