ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

President Donald Trump gives keynote speech in Nashville

WKRN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump gives the...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 75

onislandtime
2d ago

I wonder will trump supporters ever recognize they have been lied to, stole from and taken advantage of in every way. Trump makes the swamp in Washington look ethical.

Reply(20)
18
MAUSBORN69
1d ago

Trump was elected on the basis of hate. People did not vote for trump, because of what they thought he could do for them. No, they voted for him, because of what they thought he could do to the people they hate.Now, the entire Republican Party is being built on more hate. Their base isn't fired-up, because of what their party can do for them. No, their based is fired-up, because of what they think their party can do to the people they hate!If you want to see the "true" cancel culture, it is time to look toward the Republican Party! They are trying to cancel everybody they hate, and that is a whole lot of folks.

Reply(1)
6
Tollie Thomas
2d ago

There goes the neighborhood #45 telling all his lies and his simple minded followers believe in him.

Reply(9)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Trump asks conservative conference whether he should run for president in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Former President Donald Trump teased another White House bid, polling a conservative conference on whether he should launch a 2024 campaign. "The next Republican president. I wonder who will that be?" he asked Friday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference in Nashville. "Would anybody like me to run for president?"
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gun Control Protest in Nashville: March For Our Lives

Around 1030am on June 11th, the Nashville Public Square began to fill with hundreds of people, all gathering in response to a recent phenomenon that has plagued the country over the last decade- Mass School Shootings. If you ask Americans from coast to coast, you'll get a vast spectrum of answers from Mental Health to School Security. The crowd in Nashville last weekend stood in solidarity with their approach to the issue: Gun Control. Embracing the first amendment, the protestors came raising signs and banners splattered with red paint, portraits of Uvalde victims, crude insults to the NRA and GOP, and for some parents -their children doubled as signs themselves- a reminder that kids are the focus of their argument. Despite the ridicule in their signs, the crowd was very approachable. After all, they were there because they wanted to be heard, and after speaking with a few high schoolers, parents, and longtime Nashville residents, it was clear that their motivation for coming out was to present to Tennessee legislators their goal- put an end to mass killings.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

White nationalist group protests Franklin's Juneteenth event Saturday

White Lives Matter, a white nationalist group, protested Franklin's second annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, causing outcries from some community members at the festival and online. The group of at least 10 people appeared to be younger adult white men wearing matching white collared shirts with matching logos, as well...
FRANKLIN, TN
newyorksocialdiary.com

Nashville’s Swan Ball 2022 — White Tie, Whimsey, and Wow

To say Nashville’s Swan Ball, the premier society event was dazzling this year, would be inadequate. One of few white tie events left in the country, it is also considered one of the America’s oldest fundraisers. The Swan Ball benefits Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and was founded in 1963 by Jane Dudley, wife of Gilford Dudley, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Jane’s legacy of glamour, high society, and international style, live on through the Ball and we all feel her spirit as we joyously celebrate.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hank Jr. unleashes Thunderhead Hawkins on bawdy blues record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Sometimes it's hard to tell who Hank Williams Jr. really is behind the dark sunglasses and the beard covering facial scars. How much of him is a persona — or a stage presence — is further complicated by the fact that Williams takes on multiple identities, whether it's Bocephus or Thunderhead Hawkins, who is the centerpiece on his latest album. Sometimes he talks about himself in the third person as if he's reviewing a movie of his life.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Profile: Williamson County Fair

“All-American” Theme Suits Williamson County Fair Perfectly. Few things in Franklin evoke such powerful, almost tangible memories of family, friends and community as the Williamson County Fair. For some neighbors, it’s an annual tradition to walk the Midway on a warm August evening, while others new to our community have only recently discovered the magical playground just east of I-65 and the Goose Creek Bypass.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flight cancellations cause issues for travelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Recent flight cancellations left Rebecca Papin and her two young children from Middle Tennessee stranded at JFK Airport in New York after a more than 18-hour flight from Singapore. “I had a couple of hours to rest and then I got a notification that my flight...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy