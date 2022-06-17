ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga, NY

Three arrested in Cayuga Heights traffic stop

1037qcountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A traffic stop in Cayuga Heights leads to three...

1037qcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for early morning homicide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and another is in custody after shots rang out in Elmira Saturday morning. According to Police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was arrested following an incident around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at 424 W. Clinton St. in Elmira. Calls came to police saying that gunshots were being […]
ELMIRA, NY
FingerLakes1

Newark man arrested for petit larceny

A Newark man was arrested following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin T. Wheeler-Meacham, 25, of Newark for petit larceny. Wheeler-Meacham was arrested for petit larceny that occurred on June 14. It is alleged that he stole a total of...
NEWARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
Cayuga, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Tompkins County, NY
NewsChannel 36

Four Suspects Reported in a Theft Outside of Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - Four suspects were reported in a theft outside of Cayuga Heights. On Friday at approximately 12:30 PM, the suspects were located during a traffic stop along the 400 block of Cayuga Heights Road. Two of the four suspects ran south toward Ithaca. A 3rd suspect has been taken into custody.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Broome County boy recovering after public pool drowning

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Broome County boy is in critical condition after a drowning Friday afternoon in the town of Union. State Police say the 12-year-old was pulled out of the pool at Highland Park and C-P-R was being performed when troopers arrived. The boy began breathing and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Ontario man missed court, taken into custody on new charges

An Ontario man was arrested on a warrant issued by the Wayne County Family Court. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew J. Scarborough, 40, of Ontario for failure to pay support. The charges stem from Scarborough failing to make payments and missing scheduled...
ONTARIO, NY
FL Radio Group

Stolen Car Leads to Foot Chase in Bath

Penn Yan police arrested a village resident after he was found driving a stolen vehicle and gave authorities a foot chase. Police say they arrested Clayton Brown just after 2:00p on Friday after Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies saw him operating the stolen vehicle in the Village of Bath. When Penn Yan Police went to Bath to take custody of Brown, he briefly fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended and taken to Yates County Jail to await arraignment.
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
localsyr.com

35 firefighters respond to overnight fire on Mildred Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 35 Syracuse Firefighters responded to a house fire in Syracuse on Sunday night, according to the Syracuse Fire Department (SFD). In April, 34 firefighters responded to a fire up the street. SFD share that they responded to the house fire just after...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Motor vehicle crash sends at least one person to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 about a crash that happened on East Circle Drive and Brewerton Road on June 19, at 9:51 p.m. Cicero Police, NAVAC Ambulance, and the Cicero Fire Department was called to the scene. At least one person is being transported to...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Driving Impaired by Drugs

On June 15, 2022 at 4:49pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Katelyn K. Carlsen-Veeder, age 22 of Seneca Falls, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. The arrest stems from a complaint at a local business of Carlsen-Veeder acting suspicious. Police responded and located Carlsen-Veeder operating a motor vehicle on Rumsey Street. Through an investigation, it was determined that Carlsen-Veeder was under the influence of a drug while driving.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1

Steuben County woman arrested for DWAI drugs

Police took an Arkport woman into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caitlin S. Jones, 33, of Arkport for driving while ability impaired by drugs. The charges stem from a previous traffic stop and Jones failing to show up...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

State Police seek assistance identifying man

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are requesting help in identifying a man wanted for questioning after he allegedly stole $187.00 worth of merchandise on June 9, 2022, from the Walmart in Central Square. Police are looking for a white man, wearing blue jeans, a batman t-shirt, and a...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
nyspnews.com

man from Dansville arrested for DWI

On June 16, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Thomas J. Bellanca,, 36 of Dansville, NY for driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI. On June 16,2022 Troopers received a description of a vehicle with erratic operation on Simmons Rd in the town of Covington. Troopers located the described vehicle in the ditch. Bellance was in the vehicle and attempted to take off when Troopers approached the vehicle. Bellance was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Bellanca recorded a .21% BAC.
DANSVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
localsyr.com

House fire on W Lafayette Ave.

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department says that a house fire occurred at 918 West Lafayette Avenue on June 18, around 4:30 p.m. A total of 36 firefighters helped to distinguish the fire in about 30 minutes and there were no injuries reported. Red Cross, Syracuse Police, AMR, and National Grid were also on site.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy