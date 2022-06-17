Three arrested in Cayuga Heights traffic stop

A teen accused of stealing a vehicle and crash it into the back of a tractor-trailer is facing criminal charges. The crash, which happened near Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway in the town of Junius along a busy stretch of State Route 414, happened on May 30.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation of a personal injury crash that happened on Friday around 3 a.m. Deputies responded to Walworth Marion Road near Boynton Road in Walworth for a vehicle into a ditch. Deputies found the vehicle, as well as occupant- identified as Brandon Philipps,...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and another is in custody after shots rang out in Elmira Saturday morning. According to Police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was arrested following an incident around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at 424 W. Clinton St. in Elmira. Calls came to police saying that gunshots were being […]
A Newark man was arrested following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin T. Wheeler-Meacham, 25, of Newark for petit larceny. Wheeler-Meacham was arrested for petit larceny that occurred on June 14. It is alleged that he stole a total of...
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - Four suspects were reported in a theft outside of Cayuga Heights. On Friday at approximately 12:30 PM, the suspects were located during a traffic stop along the 400 block of Cayuga Heights Road. Two of the four suspects ran south toward Ithaca. A 3rd suspect has been taken into custody.
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Broome County boy is in critical condition after a drowning Friday afternoon in the town of Union. State Police say the 12-year-old was pulled out of the pool at Highland Park and C-P-R was being performed when troopers arrived. The boy began breathing and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital.
An Ontario man was arrested on a warrant issued by the Wayne County Family Court. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew J. Scarborough, 40, of Ontario for failure to pay support. The charges stem from Scarborough failing to make payments and missing scheduled...
Penn Yan police arrested a village resident after he was found driving a stolen vehicle and gave authorities a foot chase. Police say they arrested Clayton Brown just after 2:00p on Friday after Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies saw him operating the stolen vehicle in the Village of Bath. When Penn Yan Police went to Bath to take custody of Brown, he briefly fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended and taken to Yates County Jail to await arraignment.
Address: 327 THOMPSON ROAD, LOR E6, OSWEGO TOWN, NY. On 6/13/22 around 11:49 hours, Timothy F. Benway, 56, was charged with Petit Larceny following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Scriba. Benway is scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on 6/27/22. Name: BLAIR,...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 35 Syracuse Firefighters responded to a house fire in Syracuse on Sunday night, according to the Syracuse Fire Department (SFD). In April, 34 firefighters responded to a fire up the street. SFD share that they responded to the house fire just after...
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 about a crash that happened on East Circle Drive and Brewerton Road on June 19, at 9:51 p.m. Cicero Police, NAVAC Ambulance, and the Cicero Fire Department was called to the scene. At least one person is being transported to...
On June 15, 2022 at 4:49pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Katelyn K. Carlsen-Veeder, age 22 of Seneca Falls, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. The arrest stems from a complaint at a local business of Carlsen-Veeder acting suspicious. Police responded and located Carlsen-Veeder operating a motor vehicle on Rumsey Street. Through an investigation, it was determined that Carlsen-Veeder was under the influence of a drug while driving.
Police took an Arkport woman into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caitlin S. Jones, 33, of Arkport for driving while ability impaired by drugs. The charges stem from a previous traffic stop and Jones failing to show up...
(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are requesting help in identifying a man wanted for questioning after he allegedly stole $187.00 worth of merchandise on June 9, 2022, from the Walmart in Central Square. Police are looking for a white man, wearing blue jeans, a batman t-shirt, and a...
On June 16, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Thomas J. Bellanca,, 36 of Dansville, NY for driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI. On June 16,2022 Troopers received a description of a vehicle with erratic operation on Simmons Rd in the town of Covington. Troopers located the described vehicle in the ditch. Bellance was in the vehicle and attempted to take off when Troopers approached the vehicle. Bellance was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Bellanca recorded a .21% BAC.
The cause of Thursday night’s commotion on State and Perrine Streets has been revealed. According to Auburn Police, just after 7:00p, they received word that two men were walking near the prison on State Street, with one possibly carrying a gun. The men were heading toward Perrine Street. Upon...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department says that a house fire occurred at 918 West Lafayette Avenue on June 18, around 4:30 p.m. A total of 36 firefighters helped to distinguish the fire in about 30 minutes and there were no injuries reported. Red Cross, Syracuse Police, AMR, and National Grid were also on site.
