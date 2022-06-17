Three arrested in Cayuga Heights traffic stop

On June 16, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Thomas J. Bellanca,, 36 of Dansville, NY for driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI. On June 16,2022 Troopers received a description of a vehicle with erratic operation on Simmons Rd in the town of Covington. Troopers located the described vehicle in the ditch. Bellance was in the vehicle and attempted to take off when Troopers approached the vehicle. Bellance was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Bellanca recorded a .21% BAC.

DANSVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO