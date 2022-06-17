ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

28 years ago today: The O.J. Simpson police chase that captivated L.A. and the nation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-eight years ago, on a Friday just like today, a police pursuit began that would captivate the nation. O.J. Simpson tried to evade police and flee from a San Fernando Valley home. The trek kickstarted a two-hour slow-speed chase that paralyzed businesses and left West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip deserted as residents...

CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CBS LA

Filipino family taunted, attacked after being rear-ended in North Hollywood drive-thru

A Filipino family says they are still traumatized after being mocked and attacked last month in the drive-thru of a McDonald's in North Hollywood.Patricia Roque and her mother, Nerissa, were in the drive-thru of a McDonald's on Victory Boulevard on May 13 when a Jeep bumped them from behind. The two women called 911 and Roque's father for help."I didn't even know him and we [were not] not doing anything," said Nerissa.The driver of the Jeep drove by them at least twice, taunting them in a mock Asian accent and saying, "You're so Asian" and "I kill you" through open...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine Corps veteran charged with shooting CHP officer in California

A Marine Corps veteran was charged Thursday with attempted murder of a peace officer after authorities alleged he shot a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop Monday night in Studio City. According to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, the charge filed against Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mountain lion in Southern California study killed by vehicle

A mountain lion that was part of a National Park Service study was fatally struck by a vehicle in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains along the same road where her mother was similarly killed.The adult female cougar, dubbed P-54, died Friday on Las Virgenes Road, south of Mulholland Highway, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said.P-54 was outfitted with a radio tracking collar by biologists who are studying how the big cats live in habitat fragmented by urban sprawl, barriers that limit genetic diversity and with hazards ranging from poisons to roads and freeways.The park service said P-54 was the 29th mountain lion killed by vehicles since 2002 in the study area, which includes the Santa Monica range, Simi Hills, Santa Susana Mountains, Verdugo Mountains and Griffith Park in Los Angeles.P-54 was born in January 2017. Her mother, P-23, was killed by a vehicle farther south on Las Virgenes Road in January 2018.In May 2020, P-54 gave birth to a litter that researchers believe did not survive. Later that year, she gave birth to two males. One of them, P-97, was killed two months ago on the Interstate 405 freeway in LA near the Getty Center. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

