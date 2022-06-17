Nashville notes: Hank Williams Jr. + more

Chris Stapleton is using his headlining set at Pilgrimage Festival to draw attention to a cause close to his heart. The hit singer and Pilgrimage have partnered with Fandiem for a fundraising campaign in benefit of Chris and his wife Morgane Stapleton's foundation, Outlaw State of Kind. Fans can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win the VIP Journey to Pilgrimage experience that includes two VIP passes to the festival in Franklin, TN along with round-trip travel and hotel coverage, a Gibson guitar signed by the hitmaker himself, a tour of the Gibson Garage in Nashville and more.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO