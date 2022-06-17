ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, MI

Nashville notes: Hank Williams Jr. + more

wbch.com
 4 days ago

Hank Williams Jr.’s new album, Rich White Honky Tonk Blues, arrives Friday. The record...

wbch.com

Related
wbch.com

Chris Stapleton partners with Pilgrimage Festival for sweepstakes benefiting his charitable fund

Chris Stapleton is using his headlining set at Pilgrimage Festival to draw attention to a cause close to his heart. The hit singer and Pilgrimage have partnered with Fandiem for a fundraising campaign in benefit of Chris and his wife Morgane Stapleton's foundation, Outlaw State of Kind. Fans can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win the VIP Journey to Pilgrimage experience that includes two VIP passes to the festival in Franklin, TN along with round-trip travel and hotel coverage, a Gibson guitar signed by the hitmaker himself, a tour of the Gibson Garage in Nashville and more.
FRANKLIN, TN

