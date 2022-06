ELKO — Please meet our handsome Pet of the Week, No. 50289431. He is approximately 6 months old, neutered and ready to become part of your family. As he is very outgoing and energetic, he would perfect for an active family. If his ears are any indication, he is just waiting for the next command to spring into action. Please come down to the Animal Shelter to meet him and spend a bit of time with him.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO