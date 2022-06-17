ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Friday afternoon storm fells trees in Beech Grove area

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms popped up across the area on Friday afternoon, and one in particular knocked down trees in the Beech...

www.kjas.com

Comments / 2

 

cbs4indy.com

Another heat wave on its way to Indiana first week of summer

INDIANAPOLIS – All sunshine all day long makes for perfect Father’s Day weather in Indiana! After we wrap this weekend up, however, it’s back to the heat for the first week of summer!. Father’s Day planner. 3 record-breaking weather days. Last week, we ended up breaking...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Partial closure of 96th Street to begin this week in Carmel

96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is scheduled to be closed to thru traffic from June 21 through July 19 for improvements associated with The Edge apartment construction projects. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway. For a portion of this closure period, local...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers Fire Department drills: Coming to a neighborhood near you!

Fishers firefighters will perform firefighting drills in various neighborhoods over the summer starting Tuesday, June 21. Crews will put hoses on the ground, spray some water, and be available to speak with those in the neighborhood about what they do and the equipment they use. This is a great opportunity to meet and see up close the community’s firefighters and the work they are prepared to do. The drills will start at 7 p.m. and will last about an hour.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after trying to save wife on Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe. The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield teen launches lawn care business

Jonah Papacek started his own lawn care business after several years of cutting his family’s grass and observing professional lawn care. The 13-year-old Westfield resident launched Jonah’s Lawn Service in 2021 and brought in about $2,000 in profits. At the end of this season, he expects his profits to be around $4,000 or $5,000.
WESTFIELD, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Decatur; Dubois; Floyd; Gibson; Greene; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Orange; Owen; Perry; Pike; Posey; Scott; Spencer; Sullivan; Vanderburgh; Vigo; Warrick; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DECATUR DUBOIS FLOYD GIBSON GREENE HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS KNOX LAWRENCE MARTIN MONROE ORANGE OWEN PERRY PIKE POSEY SCOTT SPENCER SULLIVAN VANDERBURGH VIGO WARRICK WASHINGTON
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Search underway for man who went missing in Monroe Lake

MONROE COUNTY — A search is underway by DNR to find a Springville man that went missing in Monroe Lake Thursday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., responders were dispatched to Monroe Lake on a call of two people struggling in the water. Upon arrival, officers were told that one of the individuals was rescued from the water from a passing boater. The other, individual, Dwight Fry, 64, is still missing.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Home prices in Indiana: Here are the fastest-growing cities

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Indiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 611 cities and towns in IN. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $154,128 over the last 12 months.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Shot in Anderson, One Dead

ANDERSON, Ind.–Several people were shot in Anderson early Sunday morning in two separate incidents that were both in the same area. That area is 16th and Madison. Police got a call about shots being fired early Sunday and arrived there to find two people shot. Both were taken to the hospital. Both were stable Sunday evening, reported WISH TV.
ANDERSON, IN
streetfoodblog.com

A information to consuming on Bloomington’s Fourth Road

Fourth Road accommodates an array of worldwide eating places, serving unbelievable, genuine meals beloved by college students, townies and guests alike. Learn this information to begin in your culinary journey. Anatolia presents scrumptious dishes of Turkish and Mediterranean delicacies. Order a few of the native favorites like the meat doner...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

