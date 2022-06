COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) - From birth to six years old, Jamal Stroud says he was lost in the system while in foster homes and being abused. Neither of his parents were able to care for Stroud and it wasn't until his aunt adopted him that he was able to understand love. Stroud has since harnessed his childhood pain and now pays it forward the best way he knows how. While Stroud grew up without a father, that doesn't stop him from now being a father figure to thousands.

