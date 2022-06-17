'If I can't have them, neither can you': Man accused of drowning kids allegedly wrote note
By WKRC
WKRC
5 days ago
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WKRC) - A man accused of drowning his three children allegedly left a note for his wife that read, “If I can’t have them, neither can you.”. The note was revealed by prosecutors during a bond hearing for Jason E. Karels, 35....
