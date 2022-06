RENOVO, PA – An unspecified number of motorists had their vehicles damaged by a tarring and chipping project on Routes 120 and 144 near Renovo on Thursday. A Record request to PennDOT’s Clearfield District office did not get an immediate response on Friday. Motorists said the Thursday rain added to the problem which saw tar attached to car tires and tar splattered on vehicle sides.

