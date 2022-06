A musical production that will bring you laughs, joy, and great music, in memory of The Rat Pack. Mr. Mouse & the Rat Pack is a story that takes place in the 1990s. As a young, driven writer, Grace goes looking for the last great songwriter Mr. Mouse, who was believed to be dead. Mr. Mouse has written songs for Frank, Sammy, Dean, and many more in the old days. In search of this writer, Grace ended up finding out a whole lot more than expected. This show will take you back in time and allow you to relive the “good ole’ days” in memory of the Rat Pack.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO