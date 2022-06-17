Central Florida Sting Nails 12 Suspected Child Predators

WINTER HAVEN -- A dozen men face charges after the latest sting on would-be child predators in Central Florida.

Detectives with the Polk Sheriff's Office joined their counterparts with Winter Haven and Auburndale police for a two-week undercover sting. "Operation Child Protector II" had undercover detectives posing as children on apps, dating sites and social media platforms to find those wanting to meet children for sex. Many sent inappropriate texts, photos and pornography, thinking they were talking to teenagers between 13 and 15. Two suspects were arrested out of state in Alabama and Michigan. One, 30-year-old Zachary Hudson of Reunion, Florida, was a bus driver at Disney World.

Other suspects include 67-year-old Lawrence Neu of Lakeland, identified as an executive with a company that makes cotton products for medical applications. Judd says he asked about the sexual experience of someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Neu allegedly told detectives he wanted to take "her" virginity. Neu also faces charges in Citrus County.



Frank Butler of Palm Beach Gardens wrote to someone he thought was a 13 year old as "Orlando Grandad" . He was visiting Orlando on business and Judd says he texted that he had to wait for his wife to go to bed. Butler then went to the undercover location and was arrested. More suspects and the allegations against them:

Zachary Clark, 26, of Tampa, told detectives he was an armed guard at Brinks and is in the Army National Guard

Timothy King, 26, of Clermont, rode his bike more than 10 miles to see someone he thought was a 15 year old, after asking unsuccessfully for money to get an Uber ride.

Christopher Velez, 33, of Tampa, allegedly discussed sex acts and sent a "14 year old girl" nude photos. He's jailed in Hillsborough County.

Michael Occhino, 57, of Kissimmee, allegedly told three undercover detectives posing as teens that he wanted them to "have his babies." Scarily, Occhino gave the "teens" advice on how to run away from their "vacation" with "mom" and join him.

George Matthews, 66, of Ozark, Alabama, worked for a military contractor supporting helicopter flight training at Fort Rucker.

Nando Castellar, 20, of Orlando, sent a nude photo to an undercover detective.

Johnny Hughley, 43, of Lehigh Acres, allegedly talked up sex and sent an undercover detective a nude photo.

Roger Fleury, 40, of Saint Clair, Michigan, allegedly sent someone he thought was 14 nude photos, and links to porn.

Cameron Ohlin, 26, of Tallahassee, referred to himself as "Daddy" and sent the undercover detective explicit porno videos and described sex acts.

Judd says it's important for parents to monitor their children's technology. If they're on their first phone, either don't allow access to the internet or install an app that allows you to monitor their activity.

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office