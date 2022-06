Stephen Colbert has set the record straight about what really happened on Capitol Hill after several of his staffers were arrested on-site Thursday night. During Monday's episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," its host revealed that seven members of his production team were detained at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. while filming a comedy segment involving the crude, cigar-smoking puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog (the brainchild of comedian Robert Smigel).

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 18 MINUTES AGO