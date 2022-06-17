Community Events

The Bartlesville Public School District has again been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished District for its outstanding STEM program at every district school. All six of the district’s elementary schools, both of its middle schools, and its high school each earned Distinguished School status for 2021-22. Bartlesville is one of just 13 districts across the U.S. to receive this honor and the only district with that status in Oklahoma.
The Doenges Ford Indians had a nice weekend in Mountain Home, Arkansas, as the Tribe returns to Bartlesville with a 2-1 record at the Twin Lakes Classic Tournament. A tiebreaker kept the Indians out of the semifinals on Sunday. Bartlesville wrapped up the event with a winning record thanks to...
The Bartlesville Community Foundation (BCF) announces the promotion of Laura Jensen to the position of Executive Director, effective July 1, 2022. Jensen has held various roles within the Foundation and managed many organization projects since joining the team in 2017. Prior to the Foundation, Jensen spent six years in the banking industry.
The Father’s Day Weekend tradition in Osage County that is Ben Johnson Days is in the books, as The Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Event wrapped things up on Sunday. It was Chet Herren who walked away as champion of the 69th annual competition. Thomas Smith finished second, while Mike Chase walked away with a third place finish and Vin Fisher came in fourth.
Osage Nation's Harvest Land will host a farmer's market on Wednesday morning at which time all types of vegetables, canned goods and other plants will be available for purchase. Harvest Land is located at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska and all food is made fresh and local. The market opens...
While it may feel like the summer just began the groundwork is already being set for the upcoming fall sports season. The Oklahoma Wesleyan soccer programs have brought great acclaim to the school in recent year. The Lady Eagles will have a chance to cut their teeth in the preseason as they face an NCAA opponent.
The Dewey City Council moves to lease property at 530 S. Osage Avenue. Out of executive session on Monday night, the Council unanimously decided to lease the space to Quality Collision, a business currently located at 441 N. Cholwell Avenue in Bartlesville. City Manager Kevin Trease says he will now draft a lease agreement with City Attorney Cana Mize.
A new era of Copan boys’ basketball is here, as the district made the announcement last week that former longtime head coach Kevin Foreman was stepping side. Foreman returned for one season this past year after taking off the 2020-21 season. A familiar name is taking his spot in...
Cherokee Ave. was closed in both directions in downtown Bartlesville near the Frank Phillip’s Home around 11:15 AM on Sunday, after a single-car injury accident. Just after 11:15 AM a black sedan flipped just feet from a house on the east side of Cherokee Ave., striking a tree and landing two feet from the front porch of the home.
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Educaction unanimously approves the hiring of six addiditonal school resource officers (SRO) which will place one officer in each of the district's schools. BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley says this is something that was already in the budget, but the recent shootings at a school...
Amendments to a contract regarding the purchase of property for a new Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) warehouse receives unanimous approval. The Washington County Commissioners passed an addendum and an amendment to the real estate contract with Adams Muir Land Trust on Monday morning. WCEM Executive Director Kary Cox says...
The Washington County Commissioners get down to business in their regular meeting on Monday morning. A contract addendum and amendment with Adams Muir Land Trust regarding property acquisition in the City of Bartlesville would be unanimously approved. Washington County Emergency Management Executive Director Kary Cox presented the item. More on that story here.
The Dewey City Council may consider a vote to approve the lease of property at 530 S. Osage Avenue when they meet on Monday night. This agenda item may follow a possible executive session. Also in the meeting, the Council will hear a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin...
From a historic compact with the USDOT to the $1 million for a new water system for Nowata, several topices were covered in this month's podcast with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said the Cherokee Nation welcomed its first visit from U.S. Deputy Secretary...
A man is arrested for an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred in Bartlesville. According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, the incident occurred in the 400 Block of Wyandotte Avenue around 9:30 on Sunday evening. Hastings says a preliminary investigation revealed the shooter was in a car which had pulled in front of the house and fired several rounds from a rifle into the home and a storage shed. He says a man in the home was shot in the leg.
Early voting begins Thursday June 23, 2022, for voters in Washington County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at the Washington County Election Board, located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4. The offices are located on the Fourth Floor of Bartlesville City Hall.
A Bartlesville man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly crashing his car on Cherokee Avenue while driving under the influence. Ryan Stratton appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing potential charges of felony aggravated DUI and destruction of property. According to an affidavit, Stratton was driving his vehicle...
A Bartlesville father and son have both been charged with first degree murder. Charles and Jason Johnson were arrested on a warrant for allegedly contributing to the drug overdose death of Terry Toth. The pair had charges presented against them in Washington County court on Friday. According to an affidavit,...
Comments / 0