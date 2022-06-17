Community Events

The Bartlesville Public School District has again been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished District for its outstanding STEM program at every district school. All six of the district’s elementary schools, both of its middle schools, and its high school each earned Distinguished School status for 2021-22. Bartlesville is one of just 13 districts across the U.S. to receive this honor and the only district with that status in Oklahoma.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO