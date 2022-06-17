ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

What is Snapchat Plus?

By Penelope Min
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437AEh_0gENscyc00

SNAPCHAT has been one of the most used social media platforms, with its "snapstreaks" and "best friends" features.

First released on July 8, 2011, there are over 332million daily Snapchat users around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C05E0_0gENscyc00
Snapchat is to release a new subscription plan, called Snapchat plus Credit: Getty - Contributor

What is Snapchat Plus?

Like other platforms, Snapchat is now also hopping on the subscription bandwagon.

Snapchat Plus is a subscription plan app that is currently being tested with certain users.

Snapchat Plus will include new and updated features, including these:

1. BFF

Snapchat Plus allows its users to pin anyone on their Friends list as their #1 BFF.

It is similar to the "Close Friends" feature on Instagram, but you can only select one friend as your "BFF."

When you pin someone as your #1 BFF and they share their location, there is the option to track their whereabouts within the past 24 hours.

2. Icons

With a Snapchat Plus subscription also comes exclusive Snapchat icons that are not available to regular Snapchat users.

Snapchat Plus users can get creative with this and customize background colors, add flags or flowers, and even modify the facial expression.

3. Badge

Users will also receive a special Snapchat Plus badge on their profile.

Unlike Instagram or TikTok's blue verified checkmark, which requires a scrutinous process to earn, this badge simply means you are a Snapchat Plus subscriber.

4. Orbit

You will also be able to see your orbit with your chosen #1 BFF.

5. View count

Last but not least, you get to view how many friends rewatched your Snapchat story.

How much is a Snapchat Plus subscription?

There are three Snapchat Plus tiers to choose from, including first, second, and third.

The released subscription plan is in euros, and with approximate conversion, the first tier is priced at around $5.

The second tier will be about $26 per month, and the third will be around $48 per month.

These prices are not intransigent and are subject the changed by Snapchat, according to Digital Trends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PemIJ_0gENscyc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdJEw_0gENscyc00

When will Snapchat Plus be released to the public?

Snapchat Plus is yet to be released as it is still being tested.

Snapchat also did not announce an official date, and will probably update the public with the information in the near future.

