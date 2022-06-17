ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Elite 8 for all-Ohio softball

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago
Wheelersburg freshman Catie Boggs captured Honorable Mention all-Ohio softball honors from the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

SCIOTO COUNTY — A year ago, there was Scioto County’s “Magnificent Seven” for all-Ohio softball.

Now, in a season featuring four Southeast District champions, three regional finalists, and a single state champion with Wheelersburg —you can consider it all an “Elite Eight”.

That’s because eight Scioto County players earned all-Ohio honors in 2022 — featuring four first-teamers, a pair of second-teamers, and finally two named Honorable Mention.

Wheelersburg in Division III and Clay in Division IV, in fact, had two all-state selections apiece — both a first-team pick followed by an Honorable Mention honoree.

Wheelersburg won the Southern Ohio Conference Division II, and extended its league winning streak to unofficially AT LEAST 115 games —while Notre Dame did the dozen-game undefeated swing through the smaller-school SOC I, and pushed its conference winning streak to 26.

The Titans had a Division IV first-teamer, as did Division III Portsmouth —which shared the Ohio Valley Conference championship with Ironton and Rock Hill.

West and South Webster, which were the second and third-place SOC II squads behind Wheelersburg but both which played the Pirates tough twice in league play, posted a second-teamer apiece.

In addition, both programs won Southeast District championships to boot — while Wheelersburg went on to win its sixth all-time regional championship, and fifth since three consecutive from 2015 thru 2017.

Finally, the Pirates —relying heavily on the play of two-time all-state first-teamer Macee Eaton and freshman shortstop and leadoff hitter Catie Boggs —won the Division III state championship, and Eaton only being a junior and Boggs back for three more years.

All of the all-Ohio softball selections, and any subsequent honors, are chosen by members of the OHSFSCA (Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association).

Players which are selected all-state must make the first team in their respective districts.

For divisions III and IV, the Southeast District was rewarded with three first-teamers, three second-teamers and three on Honorable Mention.

The slugging first baseman and three-hole hitter Eaton, a University of Virginia verbal commit who hit 20 home runs in 2022 and now has 34 for her two-year high school career, is a repeat Division III first-team selection —and is joined on that first-team unit by Portsmouth senior shortstop and University of Rio Grande signee Madison Perry.

Perry was a second-teamer last season, while West ace pitcher Sydney McDermott also repeated to that Division III list —a second-team choice this year after earning first-team accolades in 2021.

West was the Region 11 runner-up to the Pirates, having played in their first regional final since 2005.

Boggs was Burg’s Honorable Mention honoree, and perhaps is the Pirates’ best all-around pure player and athlete.

In Division IV, Notre Dame sophomore pitcher Gwen Sparks repeated as all-Ohio —vaulting up to first team from Honorable Mention status a season ago.

The Titans returned to the regional tournament with Sparks in the circle, and this time took the next step with the Region 15 runner-up.

Clay’s senior combination of infielder Jacy Gearheart on the first team and pitcher Preslee Lutz on Honorable Mention made for the Panthers’ picks — while South Webster was represented by senior shortstop and second-team selection Bri Claxon.

This was the first — and only — all-state selections for Claxon, Gearheart and Lutz.

Unfortunately, the Ohio High School Athletic Association canceled the 2020 spring sports seasons because of the coronavirus threat —or otherwise six of these eight, and perhaps others from either Scioto County or even the Southeast District, would have made the list and/or even repeated to it.

Perry was also the OVC’s Player of the Year, while Sparks was once again the SOC I’s Pitcher of the Year —as McDermott (Pitcher of the Year) and Eaton (Player of the Year) repeated the top honors in SOC II.

Another all-Ohio pitcher, Ohio University signee and Ironton senior Keegan Moore, was a three-peat all-state selection —as she battled injury and earned second team, following freshman and junior campaigns as a first-teamer.

Other all-Ohio selections from the Southeast District’s Division III included Jenna Johnston of Wellston for first team, Alexis Lockwood of Southeastern for second team, and Olivia Dumm of Westfall and Caitlin Quickle of Fairfield for Honorable Mention.

Both Johnston and Lockwood were seniors, and made Honorable Mention as juniors.

Joining Claxon, Sparks and the two Panthers on all-state from Division IV were first-teamer Kaitlen Bush of Belpre, second-teamers Cara Taylor of Waterford and Marisa Moore of Peebles, and Honorable Mentions Kari Carney of Waterford and Olivia Smith of Paint Valley.

The junior Bush was a second-teamer as a sophomore, while seniors Taylor (first team 2021) and Moore (Honorable Mention 2021) also repeated.

Waverly, of the SOC II and among the Division II schools, was represented on the list by senior second-teamer Suzzy Wall —who repeated to that level.

For a complete list of the 2022 all-Ohio softball honorees, please visit the OHSFSCA’s website at www.ohsfsca.org.

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports

richlandsource.com

Birthday girl turned Miss Ohio: Elizabetta Nies takes the 2022 crown

MANSFIELD — Talk about a birthday present: The newly turned 19-year-old Elizabetta Nies was crowned Miss Ohio 2022 on Saturday night. Nies’ win makes her the fourth woman in her family to win a state title through the Miss America organization. Her mom represented Illinois in 1992, and her two aunts reigned as Miss New York 1984 and Miss Florida 1985.
MANSFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Here are the top 10 films shot in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Some of the most famous actors of all time starred in films that came out of Ohio. Both Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman had films that were shot in Ohio. Here are facts about films shot in Ohio using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). In the top 10, one film won Best […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

Five great pizza places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio or travel there often for work or pleasure, and love a good pizza, then you are in the right place. I've put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

16 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:. Improperly Handling Firearms in a...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
