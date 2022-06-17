ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"It's psychological warfare": Old Town Sweeps Hammer Portland's Homeless Population

By Alex Zielinski
The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Rios has never seen the sidewalks of Portland‘s Old Town neighborhood this empty. “Yesterday, there were nine tents on this block,” said Rios Thursday morning, looking out from Do Good Multnomah’s Downtown Shelter onto NW 6th Ave by NW Hoyt. “Now there’s just one. They...

Comments / 17

Jake_Nevatti
3d ago

Proud to say turning the tide? A little late pal. The utter nerve of Ted grandstanding himself after he’s directly responsible for helping to destroy one of the greatest cities in the county. TYPICAL donkey blue.

Reply
17
Tomas Harro
4d ago

just moving them around like chess pieces...no camping should be allowed in the city ,only camping for the woods..let's make sure the animals eat

Reply(1)
19
Jim Book
4d ago

Good, now the homeless know a little of what the residents of areas they move feel. And the crime rate does go down when they are moved, and increases in areas they once again gather in.

Reply
15
 

