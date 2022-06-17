"It's psychological warfare": Old Town Sweeps Hammer Portland's Homeless Population
By Alex Zielinski
The Portland Mercury
4 days ago
Art Rios has never seen the sidewalks of Portland‘s Old Town neighborhood this empty. “Yesterday, there were nine tents on this block,” said Rios Thursday morning, looking out from Do Good Multnomah’s Downtown Shelter onto NW 6th Ave by NW Hoyt. “Now there’s just one. They...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Designers of a new commercial building in downtown Portland have built what's called a 'living building,' meaning everything about it is 100% sustainable. Located at the corner of Southwest 1st Avenue and Pine Street, the PAE Living Building is the "first developer-driven and largest commercial urban Living Building in the world," according to developers. The building is designed to last 500 years and survive a major earthquake.
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been nearly a year since the Ankeny West food cart pod was set up along West Burnside and, according to business owners, it hasn't been easy. Bad weather, crime and the lasting impacts of the pandemic have all added to the struggle. But owners like...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
(Omer Messinger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands attend Portland Pride Parade on Sunday.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of Northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon, and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday was Juneteenth - a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. Juneteenth celebrations returned to the streets of Portland after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s festivities marked an important milestone. The 50-year anniversary...
As the latest version of the proposed Interstate Bridge replacement between Portland and Vancouver moves toward votes at Metro, Multnomah County and the city of Portland, critics from more than two dozen environmental, transportation and social justice organizations went on the attack last week. They claim the project would worsen...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Metal shovels filled with burned clothing and garbage scrape against the cement sidewalk as a crew from Central City Concern cleans debris from a homeless tent site. The debris is from a fire that broke out at the camp site on the corner of Southeast 33rd...
City Council will vote to roll back a 2020 city policy protecting tenants from unfair fees Wednesday, in order to settle a landlord-led legal challenge. The policy under scrutiny is the security deposit policy enshrined in the city's Fair Access in Renting (FAIR) ordinance. The policy limits how much a landlord can collect as a security deposit from a new tenant, and creates rules for how much of that deposit they can withhold to pay for repairs when that tenant moves out. Included is a requirement for landlords to provide tenants with a list of all appliances, fixtures, and other equipment in the rental detailing their condition—like how old an appliance is, or if a lighting fixture has a dent in it—and marking their depreciated value based on its age and condition. If a tenant has damaged any of these items while living in the home, a landlord can still withhold a fraction of their security deposit to pay for repairs or replacements—but the amount cannot be more than the depreciated value of the appliance or fixture in question.
In a little more than a month, the state’s largest beer event will return in all of its drunken, sweaty summer glory. The Oregon Brewers Festival is set to reclaim its place at Waterfront Park during the last full weekend of July for the first time since 2019. The gathering was one of many that has been on hold for the past two years given the uncertainty of the pandemic, leaving normally packed greenspaces and arenas looking more like ghost towns.
The storied school has seen several campuses in the downtown area over the last 153 years.Lincoln was the first Portland high school and is still the only one in downtown. It has occupied six locations over the past years 153 years and is about to move into its newest one. With an initial enrollment of 45 students, Portland High School was established in 1869 on the top floors of North Central School. It was located on Block 80 of Couch's Addition, bounded by Northwest 11th and 12th avenues, and Couch and Davis streets. When the school outgrew the space...
Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba shared some updates on the community including its $52 million bike and pedestrian infrastructure, negotiations with PGE on green tariff, along with a new tree code and plans to increase tree canopy over the next 18 years.
Comments / 17