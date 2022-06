Their relationship came to a screeching halt in 2018, but for 11 years, Cassie and Diddy were one of Hip Hop's most (seemingly) stable relationships. The Bad Boy mogul and the songbird were photographed together on red carpets around the world and she had even been signed to his label, but the pair surprised fans when they announced that their romance had ended. By the conclusion of that year, Cassie shared that she moved on with Alex Fine, and by 2019, the new couple was expecting their first child.

