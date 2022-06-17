ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Following Aladdin, Guy Ritchie Has Scored Another Live-Action Disney Remake

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

After all the commercial success Disney live-action movies have racked up, it wasn’t a question of if there’d be a next one, it was when . And the House of Mouse has just lined up an exciting new remake from the director of 2019's Aladdin , Guy Ritchie. It looks like the filmmaker is on board to go the distance and helm the live-action Hercules !

Back in 2020, it was announced that Disney was developing a live-action Hercules project , with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo attached. Per a Deadline report, the Russo brothers are set to produce the movie, and Guy Ritchie will take the reins on adapting the Greek mythological tale Disney originally tackled in 1997.

Disney is reportedly in the process of finalizing the script for the Hercules remake after Dave Callaham, writer behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Wonder Woman 1984 and The Expendables , wrote the movie’s first draft. The rest of the details are thin on the upcoming Disney movie otherwise, but previously Joe Russo said he and Anthony have a “strong emotional connection” to the original movie and want to “build it out” beyond the vision of the animated classic.

Guy Ritchie initially become known for his contemporary comedic crime films like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels , but he has also branched out to blockbuster action films like 2009’s Sherlock Holmes , 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Aladdin with Disney. His first live-action film with Disney was a massive success, nabbing over $1 billion in box office revenue . The movie received mixed reviews from critics, but moviegoers enjoyed the movie overall, with the movie receiving an A CinemaScore .

Disney's original Hercules was written by Ron Clements and John Musker, who had previously written The Little Mermaid and Aladdin for Disney. The animated musical included original music from Alan Menken, who wrote a lot of the music for Disney movies in the ‘90s. Hercules is, of course, a loose adaptation of Greek mythology featuring the son of Zeus, who becomes a hero on Earth.

1997's Hercules memorably featured musical muses, who narrate the story through song. Ahead of the live-action movie finding Guy Ritchie, a number of talents have placed their name in the running to be a muse including Jennifer Hudson, Amber Riley and Lizzo. Previously when word of the live-action Hercules remake first was announced, fans also got passionate about making sure Danny DeVito reprises the role of Phil .

As the live-action Hercules finds momentum behind the scenes, there are a number of other Disney remakes coming our way before we see “Zero To Hero” in live action. Before the end of the year, Pinocchio and Peter Pan & Wendy are expected to join other Disney+ movies , and a live-action The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26, 2023. We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend as we learn more about these nostalgic Disney projects.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
John Musker
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Amber Riley
Person
Lizzo
Person
Ron Clements
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Disney Films#Aladdin#The House Of Mouse#Greek#Shang Chi
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy