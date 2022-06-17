ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Washington Post newsroom drama may have cost this features editor a promotion: report

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42I32j_0gENqBPX00

A Washington Post features editor was denied a promotion days after the paper’s internet reporter Taylor Lorenz publicly criticized him on Twitter for a “miscommunication” involving one of her stories, according to a report.

David Malitz, a deputy features editor who oversees coverage of culture, arts, and entertainment, was lined up for a promotion to run the features department, according to The New York Times .

Malitz was initially promised the promotion by Sally Buzbee, the Washington Post’s executive editor.

But Buzbee rescinded the promotion just days after Lorenz, who has frequently been involved in controversy dating back to her stint as a reporter with The New York Times , took to Twitter to complain about Malitz’s edit on one of her stories.

A spokesperson for The Washington Post told the New York Post that Lorenz’s tweet wasn’t intended to be criticism of Malitz and that there was no linkage between the tweet and the denial of Malitz’s promotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHGW0_0gENqBPX00
David Malitz, an editor who works on the features desk, was denied a promotion.
Washington Post

“It is absolutely untrue that Taylor’s tweets had anything to do with management decisions,” Washington Post spokesperson Kris Coratti told the New York Post.

When asked why the promotion offer was rescinded, Coratti declined to comment.

The New York Post has reached out to Malitz and Lorenz seeking comment.

The latest brouhaha erupted on June 2, when Lorenz authored a story titled “Who won the Depp-Heard trial? Content creators that went all-in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8aH2_0gENqBPX00
Days earlier, Taylor Lorenz posted a tweet in which she appeared to blame an editor for an error in one of her stories. That editor was later reported to be Malitz.
MSNBC

The story delved into social media influencers who amassed page views and clicks by covering the salacious defamation lawsuit filed by Amber Heard against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The original version of Lorenz’s story stated that two YouTube creators — Alyte Mazeika and another user who goes by the name “ThatUmbrellaGuy” — were contacted for comment before publication.

Um. This says I didn't respond to requests to comment? I know I've gotten a lot of emails over the past two months, but I've just double checked for your name, @TaylorLorenz , and I see no email from you.

Also, I didn't suddenly pivot. I started covering this before trial began. https://t.co/7qHTrOsfHQ pic.twitter.com/yJzzqS8ggS

— Legal Bytes 🍽💙 (@legalbytesmedia) June 3, 2022

The Washington Post LIED and DID NOT contact me before including me in their story on Johnny Depp, despite reporting they did so.

I noted this on Twitter today at 8:31p.

At 9:44p they decided to contact me, AFTER I noted this publicly. ( pic.twitter.com/gkGt0WuMKZ

— ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) June 3, 2022

But the two influencers went on social media and claimed that they were never contacted by Lorenz. The reporter only reached out to them after the fact, according to the influencers.

Soon afterwards, FoxNews.com noticed that The Washington Post “stealth edited” the story and deleted the claim. Fox News is owned by Fox Corp., a sister company of The New York Post’s corporate parent, News Corp.

The Washington Post then published several corrections as well as an editor’s note in hopes of quelling the controversy.

But the editor’s note stated that “only Mazeika was asked” for comment — this despite the fact that Lorenz herself admitted that she only reached out for a response to both creators after the story was already live.

A story in The Daily Beast from Thursday identified Malitz as the editor who was responsible for the note.

Last Thursday, an incorrect line was added to a story of mine before publishing due to a miscommunication with an editor. I did not write the line and was not aware it was inserted. I asked for it to be removed right after the story went live.

— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 4, 2022

Lorenz tweeted that a miscommunication with her editor is what led to the inaccurate line that was included in the initial version of her story — prompting a backlash which accused the reporter of shirking responsibility and laying the blame elsewhere.

“Last Thursday, an incorrect line was added to a story of mine before publishing due to a miscommunication with an editor,” Lorenz tweeted on June 4.

“I did not write the line and was not aware it was inserted. I asked for it to be removed right after the story went live.”

Lorenz added: “This should have been a small correction for a miscommunication, but it turned into a multi-day media cycle, intentionally aimed at discrediting the Washington Post and me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QiC2f_0gENqBPX00
Last week, The Washington Post fired reporter Felicia Sonmez for a days-long tweetstorm criticizing management and colleagues.
Twitter / @feliciasonmez

After Lorenz’s tweet, Buzbee rescinded Malitz’s promotion offer, sparking anger among staffers, according to the Times.

Some staffers angrily confronted Buzbee over her treatment of Malitz. But the executive editor said Malitz was “in no way reprimanded or punished for any errors.”

Buzbee declined to specify the reasoning for rescinding the promotion offer.

The Washington Post newsroom has been in turmoil in recent weeks, which has led staffers to cast doubt on Buzbee’s leadership.

Staffers were reportedly unhappy over Buzbee’s handling of the controversy surrounding former political reporter Felicia Sonmez, who was fired after posting tweets critical of management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpWs6_0gENqBPX00
Sonmez was furious over management’s handling of the aftermath of a retweet by Dave Weigel, who was suspended for a post that was deemed by Sonmez to be “sexist.”
ABC via Getty Images

Sonmez ignited a firestorm when she publicly called out colleague Dave Weigel’s retweet of a joke that was deemed by some to be sexist.

“Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” Sonmez tweeted. Weigel deleted the retweet and apologized, but the uproar led management to suspend him for a month without pay.

Days later, Buzbee circulated a memo reminding staffers to be “collegial” with each other online, but another Post reporter sent a “reply-all” email in support of Sonmez.

That prompted management to cut off staffers’ ability to send reply-all emails, according to the New York Times .

Sonmez was fired last week after a days-long tweetstorm chiding top editors for not adequately disciplining other reporters who pleaded for her to stop, including Jose Del Real and Lisa Rein.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Blasts Washington Post Twitter Wars: “Democracy Dies In Dumbness”

Click here to read the full article. Bill Maher has a beef with Millennials, specifically those who inhabit the newsroom of the Washington Post. Reviewing the recent Twitter war between WaPo reporter Felicia Sonmez and the other members of that newsroom – a flame battle that eventually saw Sonmez fired and another reporter put on a month’s leave without pay – Maher said the joke tweet that instigated it was something that has been going on for eons. Yet the “unlicensed daycare center” that is the newsroom didn’t find the humor in it. “Can you imagine a world that allows jokes you...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NPR

Seth Rich's killing was exploited on Fox News and online. His parents are fed up

Back in 2016, a 27-year-old who worked for the Democratic National Committee was killed in what police say was a botched robbery in D.C. The parents of Seth Rich grieved his death and then had to endure the trauma from a cottage industry of lies about their son on the internet and also on Fox News. NPR's David Folkenflik brings us the first interview with Joel and Mary Rich in more than four years and their first since settling a lawsuit against Fox.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reason.com

YouTube Deleted a January 6th Committee Video for Spreading Election Misinformation

YouTube removed a video uploaded by the January 6th Committee that showed footage of former President Donald Trump contesting the results of the 2020 election. Trump's false claim that voting machines erroneously "moved thousands of votes from my account to [Joe] Biden's account" was aired during the committee hearings, which are ongoing this week. Former Attorney General William Barr testified before the committee that he discovered no evidence to support Trump's assertions. Video footage of the hearings is available on YouTube.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

Ulysses Is 100. Its History Is a Warning.

James Joyce fans around the world celebrate Bloomsday—June 16, the date on which his novel Ulysses takes place—any number of ways. There are marathon readings and brilliant stage performances. There are solemn rituals (eating a Gorgonzola sandwich), whimsical gestures (carrying a potato in your pocket), and more canonical Joycean exploits (late-night brothel hijinks). Given all the ways Joyce’s novel tends to seep into everyday life, on Bloomsday and year-round, it’s remarkable that Ulysses was illegal to publish, sell, import, or advertise in the United States for over a decade. The novel was banned as obscene until 1933, when Judge John Woolsey of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York allowed it to roam free on U.S. soil.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Dave Weigel
Variety

‘Gaslit’ Creator Robbie Pickering on the Similarities Between Watergate Truth-Teller Martha Mitchell and Liz Cheney

Click here to read the full article. In the final episode of “Gaslit,” the Watergate hearings play in the background as socialite truth-teller Martha Mitchell languishes in the hospital, stricken with cancer and ridiculed as crazy by Republicans and members of the media. Five decades later, Wyoming legislator Liz Cheney is playing a similar straight shooter at the congressional hearings about the Trump White House’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. But the media is much more stratified than it was during Watergate, and the consequences for the former president and those political figures complicit with...
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy