ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

War on drugs 'failed women at alarming rate,' ACLU of Ohio says

13abc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen are ending up in prison for drug crimes...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

When the electricity goes out, sweltering Ohio prisoners are at risk of heat stroke

My marriage is so beautiful that most days I forget how terrible it is to have an incarcerated husband. The day I write this, Tuesday, June 14, is not one of those days. The heat advisory in Ohio has rightfully called for cooling stations in many cities. In the majority of prisons across the state that don’t have air conditioning, no such cooling will come. Where my loving husband resides, a facility in Ohio that houses 3,000 people and in each unit crams 300 men in bunk beds three feet apart in a pandemic, the electricity was out for all of Tuesday. So not even the little fans were working.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

Here are the top 10 films shot in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Some of the most famous actors of all time starred in films that came out of Ohio. Both Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman had films that were shot in Ohio. Here are facts about films shot in Ohio using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). In the top 10, one film won Best […]
CINCINNATI, OH
13abc.com

It’s summertime! - 2022 County Fair schedule

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When to go and where to find all the perfect summer moments in NW Ohio and SE Michigan. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War On Drugs#Hazing
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon law report: June 13 - 17, 2022

The complainant contacted the KCSI regarding a drug overdose. Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and the subject was transported. Deputies were dispatched to a trespassing complaint on Columbus Rd. June 15. A deputy was dispatched to Coshocton Rd for found property. A report was taken ad the property –...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Michigan teen raises money to bring Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 17-year-old Alice Kraatz raised more than $140,000 to bring Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C. aboard an Honor Flight. More than 80 Michigan veterans attended on Saturday. Kraatz expressed appreciation for their service at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Kraatz said, “So many Vietnam veterans, after over 50...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Replacement benefits available for SNAP food spoilage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can apply to replace food that spoiled during the recent power outages. According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, households that lost food, that was bought with SNAP benefits, because of a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive replacement SNAP benefits for the amount of food that was lost.
TOLEDO, OH
Knox Pages

14 found guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

MOUNT VERNON — Judge John Thatcher found 14 people guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court this week. -- Jessica Slayton, 31, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failing to Use a Child Restraint. The Court sentenced her to pay a $100 fine for the Reckless Op charge and a $20 fine for the Child Restraint charge.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy