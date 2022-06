Ukrainians fleeing war could face homelessness as a result of the administrative checks required to access the private rental market in the UK, charities have warned. Tens of thousands of refugees have come to live in the country under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which enables Britons with a spare room or house to “match” with families or individuals escaping the Russian invasion.Those offering to host Ukrainians sign up for a committment of at least six months. Charities are now warning that refugees may face problems taking the next step of renting their own home, which could require checks that...

HOMELESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO