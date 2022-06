Even if you've never graced the doors of an Aldi, you are probably aware of the store's mission to provide quality food at a lower cost than big-name stores like Kroger, Wal-Mart, and Tom-Thumb. Aldi is able to give customers a better value for their money based on their highly efficient store operations. While you may feel put off by the refundable $0.25 cent grocery cart fee or the fast-paced self-bagging protocol, Aldi has a way of doing business that keeps most of its loyal customers satisfied.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO