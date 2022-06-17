ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Unbeelievable stupidity! Thief steals THOUSANDS of bees from Cornish country estate... which promptly fly home to their rightful owner

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Thousands of bees which were stolen from a Cornish country estate have returned by themselves after apparently fleeing their captors.

More than 400,000 of the insects were stolen in five hives – and the culprit is believed to be another local beekeeper.

They were stolen from Tresillian House in an audacious heist – with the culprit’s tyre tracks in the grass as the only evidence. Police said they believed the hives were being stored locally, but now the bees have started to return of their own accord.

Assistant beekeeper Kathrin Barnes said the bees were being put into a new hive as they returned. She suspects the rest are nearby and hopes all of them will return to the estate in St Newlyn East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Mqmv_0gENmtNd00
Around 400,000 bees were stolen in five hives - and many are returning home (file image)

She said: ‘There are so many that it indicates they are nearby and on their way home.

‘If bees are moved less than a mile away they go back to where they were before. They will probably all come back if they are chasing after a smell, that’s our hope.’ The five hives were taken between 6pm on June 11 and 6am on June 12. Head beekeeper Guy Barnes said he has been left ‘stressed and emotional’ by the theft. He said each hive contained 80,000 bees and removing all five would have required expertise and a large vehicle.

Guy also believes it must have been carried out by another beekeeper as beehives are heavy and tricky to transport and handle.

He said: ‘It might have been for the money, but I don’t know. Unfortunately my gut feeling is it’s another keeper.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ozt3V_0gENmtNd00
Beehives are heavy and difficult to handle, suggesting a rival beekeeper was responsible (file)

Comments / 18

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I don't remember how much I paid for it': American dad mugged in Barcelona denies telling police his stolen $45k Hublot watch was worth $800k - as Spanish cops weigh charges against him

The American tourist who had his expensive watch stolen in a caught-on-camera Barcelona mugging has spoken exclusively to DailyMail.com to deny lying to Spanish police about how much the timepiece is worth, saying he doesn't remember how much he paid for it and that he is being unfairly treated as 'the bad guy'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm shook right now': Homeless NYC man tells of his terror after he was handed gun that had just been used to murder Goldman Sachs worker in unprovoked subway attack

A New York City homeless man said he was 'shook' and 'scared' after a murderer handed him a gun he'd just used to kill an innocent subway passenger. The man, who did not want to be identified, 46, told DailyMail.com the suspected shooter Andrew Abdullah gave him the alleged murder weapon and told him 'not to say nothing' moments after Daniel Enriquez, 48, was gunned down at Canal Street Station Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Cornish#Stupidity#Thief#Insect#Property Crime#Tresillian House
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Mother charged when her daughter, 3, died from heat exposure after allegedly being left inside a 4WD is accused of previously Googling whether she could be jailed for leaving a child in a car, court hears

A mother charged for leaving her three-year-old daughter in a hot four-wheel drive before she died allegedly Googled whether she would go to jail for leaving a child in a car before the incident, a court has heard. Laura Peverill (Black), 39, and Aaron Hill, 32, allegedly left toddler Rylee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chilling CCTV footage shows teen killers chasing ex-England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips' nephew with a knife before stabbing the 16-year-old to death

Horrifying dashcam footage showing the moment two killers chased the nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips before stabbing him to death was today released by police. Rhamero West was chased by a 'pack of wolves' until he was stabbed to death in Old Trafford. Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man fears Madeleine McCann was hidden inside van shown to him by prime suspect

The father of Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner’s ex fears the girl may have been hidden inside the paedophile’s van as he was shown it. Dieter Fehlinger, 67, was shown the Volkswagen in 2007 while visiting his daughter Nicole in Portugal. He previously said Brueckner – who was made the prime suspect of Maddie’s murder in April – had said he could hide drugs or “even a small child” in an adapted hiding place.Mr Fehlinger initially brushed off concerns around Brueckner’s comments but is now haunted by the possibility that the British toddler who went missing in May 2007...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing boy becomes a man: Police probing disappearance of 15-year-old who vanished from his foster home in 1999 issue computer-generated image of what he might look like today

A 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has had a computer-generated image of what he might look like today released by Police. Police investigating the disappearance of Phillip Harris hope that releasing this picture may reignite the search for him. Mr Harris vanished after he told his foster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy