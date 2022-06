The name Fatburger says it all. A California-based restaurant renowned for its hearty burgers is expanding with a 4-store franchise development deal in Tampa in partnership with Whole Factor Inc. The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Tampa locations are set to open over the next three years. Whole Factor Inc. is also currently developing ten Fatburger and Buffalo’s stores in Orlando with the first location scheduled to open near the end of 2022. That’s a huge Florida expansion for the West Coast brand.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO