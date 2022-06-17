Where does Steph Curry rank among all-time NBA greats? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Two players that have changed the NBA landscape are Stephen Curry and LeBron James, two superstar players that altered the way the game is played and also the mentality of players. Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and is widely known to have spearheaded the new modern era of basketball where teams live and die by the three-point shot. It is no wonder why Curry and the Warriors have won 4 NBA championships because teams cannot shoot like them no matter how hard they try. Sure, he changed the game, but he also accomplished his greatest accolades yet following Golden State’s Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO