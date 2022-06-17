ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Where does Steph Curry rank among all-time NBA greats? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteph Curry continues to add more to his résumé by winning his fourth NBA championship and finishing...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Brings Up Michael Jordan's Interview From 2019 When He Said Stephen Curry Isn't A Hall Of Famer Yet After Curry's 4th Championship Win

Stephen Curry is on a level by himself at the moment, following the Warriors winning it all, his supporters have been talking their talk. Steph has answered every question his critics have asked of him by being the leading man for Golden State throughout the playoffs and in the Finals, putting up big scoring numbers as well as scoring extremely timely buckets to put teams away.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith hits Kevin Durant with harsh reality of Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship

Veteran sports commentator Stephen A. Smith firmly believes the Golden State Warriors’ championship win this 2021-22 has a negative impact on Kevin Durant’s legacy. The Warriors won their fourth title in eight years (and six tries), completely destroying that narrative they couldn’t win without Durant. Their 2015 win was largely discredited after facing an injured […] The post Stephen A. Smith hits Kevin Durant with harsh reality of Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: 4 NBA Championships Are Better Than 2

When Stephen Curry came out of high school, there was not much confidence surrounding his basketball career trajectory. Then, he led Davidson to an Elite 8 appearance and became a lottery pick. Now, he is a four-time champion and cemented his legacy as a top-10 player in this league with his first Finals MVP Award. In eight years, the Golden State Warriors have won four championships with Curry as a part of the core for each run.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Mcgrady
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Marcellus Wiley
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Stephen Curry Will Have More Titles Than LeBron James Next Year: "Steph Curry Will Surpass LeBron James, And He Will Have Five Chips. He Will Tie Kobe Bryant. He Will Surpass Shaquille O’Neal."

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in seven years against the Boston Celtics, confirming that they are back and it'll be hard for the rest of the league to dethrone them. Stephen Curry played at a great level, destroying the Celtics during the series and winning his first Finals MVP.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Why Steph Curry's Finals MVP gives him NBA All-Time Top 10 status | UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry won his fourth title and first NBA Finals MVP in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics. Steph averaged 31 points, five rebounds and six steals against Boston in the Finals. This raises the question of his all-time great status and where he belongs on the list. Shannon Sharpe explains why Curry officially deserves a spot on it.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

The Only Way How Stephen Curry Can Surpass LeBron James On The All-Time List

Two players that have changed the NBA landscape are Stephen Curry and LeBron James, two superstar players that altered the way the game is played and also the mentality of players. Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and is widely known to have spearheaded the new modern era of basketball where teams live and die by the three-point shot. It is no wonder why Curry and the Warriors have won 4 NBA championships because teams cannot shoot like them no matter how hard they try. Sure, he changed the game, but he also accomplished his greatest accolades yet following Golden State’s Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Shaquille O’Neal Congratulate Warriors On Winning 2022 NBA Championship

The NBA season is officially over as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to take home their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons. Led by Stephen Curry, who was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career, the Warriors truly cemented themselves as the latest dynasty in NBA history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Greats#The Boston Celtics#Finals Mvp#Chef Curry
FOX Sports

Is Stephen Curry's NBA career now on par with LeBron James'?

Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors added a seventh championship — fourth in the last eight years — to their trophy case after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. One of the main reasons for Golden State's trek through these playoffs was Stephen Curry and his moments...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

How Warriors' trio became modern NBA’s most dominant force

When the buzzer sounded and the Golden State Warriors were finally champions again, the franchise’s core trio momentarily went in different directions. Steph Curry was lost in emotion, the gravity of four titles in eight years — and the turnaround needed to realize this one — bringing tears that couldn’t be stemmed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Does Celtics' Jayson Tatum still belong in 'Club Superstar?'

After leading early in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics ultimately faltered, allowing the championship to go to the Golden State Warriors in a 103-90 loss in Game 6 on Thursday. Boston’s young star Jayson Tatum set an unfortunate record in the process, becoming the first player to notch 100...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Warriors win 4th Final in 8 yrs, Nick on the 'big flip-flop' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright started out this Finals series picking the Golden State Warriors to win, but two games in decided the Boston Celtics would take the Championship. Last night Steph Curry's Warriors proved Nick's flip-flop to be unwise, winning the title in 6 games, for the 4th time in 8 years. Nick reveals whether or nor he regrets leaving the Golden State camp for the Boston one.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Steph Curry is eighth greatest player ever, Broussard claims

What a difference a night can make. Coming into Thursday, Steph Curry seemed to be hovering near immortality as one of the top 10 players in NBA history. And after winning his fourth title, Chris Broussard hovered Curry straight to No. 8. "He's the only small player that has ever...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Joins Elite Company Of Michael Jordan And Jerry West Becoming The Third Guard Ever To Average 30+ Points Per Game In Multiple NBA Finals

Stephen Curry just won his first-ever Finals MVP trophy and his fourth championship as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Curry certainly was impressive putting up insane performances all across the regular season and stepping up, especially during the Finals....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy