The Flyers have missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons and in six of the past 10 years. They haven't advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2012. Tortorella began his NHL head-coaching career during the 1999-2000 campaign with the New York Rangers and has seen time at the helm in parts of 20 different seasons with four different franchises. He helped the Tampa Bay Lightning capture their first Stanley Cup crown in 2004 and has earned two Jack Adams Awards as the league's Coach of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO