The Town of Amherst has signed a contract with MassPowerChoice to procure its services in developing and implementing an inter-municipal community choice aggregation (CCA) plan. Amherst signed as “lead community” on behalf of three municipalities – Amherst, Northampton and Pelham – who have spent the last few years researching and investigating the feasibility and potential benefits of developing an inter-municipal electricity aggregation.

AMHERST, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO