Zanesville, OH

Zane Trace Commemoration Kicks off with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Alexa Minton
WHIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane Trace Commemoration kicked off this morning at Putnam’s Landing with the official inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony. This year marks the 225th anniversary of the city of Zanesville, promoting the return of the Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration celebration. The Original Zane’s Trace Commemoration...

whiznews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
