Zane Trace Commemoration Kicks off with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO