Woman Serving Life Sentence Admitted To Law School

The Supreme Court was not always the powerful institution it is today. The original lack of power was part of the Court’s institutional design. Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist Paper #78, “…the judiciary is beyond comparison the weakest of the three departments of power; that it can never attack with success either of the other two; and that all possible care is requisite to enable it to defend itself against their attacks. It equally proves, that though individual oppression may now and then proceed from the courts of justice, the general liberty of the people can never be endangered from that quarter; I mean so long as the judiciary remains truly distinct from both the legislature and the Executive.”

