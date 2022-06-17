PSG make ‘formal transfer approach’ for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and could ‘triple wages’ of £55million midfielder

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have been linked with a shock move for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips.

We reported this week that Manchester City were ready to step-up their pursuit of the 26-year-old midfielder.

Kalvin Phillips is allegedly wanted by Paris Saint-Germain Credit: Getty

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions officially announced the arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this week.

Now they have turned their attention to securing the services of the England star and want it completed before they head to America on pre-season tour next month.

Phillips has been on international duty since helping Leeds survive in the top-flight but has now headed off on his summer holidays after Tuesday’s dismal 4-0 Nations League defeat to Hungary.

City will now officially approach Leeds after he finished his England duty.

However, the Daily Mirror has now claimed that PSG “have made a formal approach” to Leeds.

They have contacted the Premier League outfit in order to find out how much they want for the Elland Road academy graduate.

It also adds that the Ligue 1 title holders know that an offer of £55m could prove too much to resist for Leeds.

And it states that “Phillips knows he will be guaranteed Champions League football and can triple his wages to £200,000-a-week” at Parc des Princes.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The ace still has two years remaining on his contract at Leeds.

And they could potentially force him to see out - or at least one more season - the rest of that.

City boss Guardiola is looking for a replacement for veteran Fernandinho following the Brazilian’s departure after nine years at the Etihad.

Guardiola and City sporting director Txiki Begiristain think he would be “ideal” for them and have already sent scouts to watch him several times this term.

Manchester United also want the ace - but Phillips has allegedly told his nearest and dearest that he could not move to Old Trafford due to the bitter rivalry between them and his boyhood club Leeds.