Premier League

PSG make ‘formal transfer approach’ for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and could ‘triple wages’ of £55million midfielder

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
 2 days ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have been linked with a shock move for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips.

We reported this week that Manchester City were ready to step-up their pursuit of the 26-year-old midfielder.

Kalvin Phillips is allegedly wanted by Paris Saint-Germain Credit: Getty

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions officially announced the arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this week.

Now they have turned their attention to securing the services of the England star and want it completed before they head to America on pre-season tour next month.

Phillips has been on international duty since helping Leeds survive in the top-flight but has now headed off on his summer holidays after Tuesday’s dismal 4-0 Nations League defeat to Hungary.

City will now officially approach Leeds after he finished his England duty.

However, the Daily Mirror has now claimed that PSG “have made a formal approach” to Leeds.

They have contacted the Premier League outfit in order to find out how much they want for the Elland Road academy graduate.

It also adds that the Ligue 1 title holders know that an offer of £55m could prove too much to resist for Leeds.

And it states that “Phillips knows he will be guaranteed Champions League football and can triple his wages to £200,000-a-week” at Parc des Princes.

The ace still has two years remaining on his contract at Leeds.

And they could potentially force him to see out - or at least one more season - the rest of that.

City boss Guardiola is looking for a replacement for veteran Fernandinho following the Brazilian’s departure after nine years at the Etihad.

Guardiola and City sporting director Txiki Begiristain think he would be “ideal” for them and have already sent scouts to watch him several times this term.

Manchester United also want the ace - but Phillips has allegedly told his nearest and dearest that he could not move to Old Trafford due to the bitter rivalry between them and his boyhood club Leeds.

PREMIER LEAGUE
#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#Borussia Dortmund#Nations League#The Daily Mirror#Parc Des Princes
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd back in for De Jong - but Neves a back-up plan

Manchester United are considering a fresh bid for Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands playmaker Frenkie de Jong. (Fabrizio Romano), external. They have lined up Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, as a possible option if they fail to sign De Jong. (Fabrizio Romano, via givemesport), external. It is believed Netherlands manager and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold meets disgruntled fans at local pub

The Manchester United chief executive, Richard Arnold, met disgruntled supporters in a pub to address concerns about the future of the club. Fans had been planning a protest outside Arnold’s Cheshire home amid continuing unrest about the ownership of the Glazer family. The CEO, who replaced Ed Woodward earlier this year, bought drinks for the group and discussed a range of topics, including the owners, financial issues and United’s pursuit of the Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Arnold reportedly said money was “not a consideration” in the club’s summer recruitment drive when asked about transfer plans under new boss Erik ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

John Kear calls for action on Tests – as they can grow rugby league

JOHN Kear called on rugby league to ditch its club-centric focus if it really wants to grow – and get his brother and his mates more interested. Catalans quartet Ben Garcia, Mickael Goudemand, Julian Bousquet and Ben Julien showed their Super League class with tries as the Dragons wilted in Albi’s 35-degree heat and high winds, losing 34-10 to France.
RUGBY
The US Sun

