Sylacauga, AL

Three Sylacauga firefighters graduate from Alabama Fire College’s recruit school

By Michael Giddens
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. – After completing the required standards, three Sylacaugians are now officially-certified Alabama firefighters. Andrew McClain, Donnie Lester, and Shelby Byrd successfully made it through 400 hours of training approved by the Alabama Fire College...

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Tereshia Huffman, Alabama House of Representatives District 56

Political experience: Member, Birmingham Water Works board; field organizer for Mayor Randall Woodfin’s 2021 campaign. Professional experience: Previous community organizer for House District 60. Worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services; managed a streetcar project, worked on time-saving and information technology programs, secured funding for 350,000 meals for children during the summer. Worked in the office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, where she led projects on water infrastructure and blight removal and started an urban garden food project. Worked in a child advocacy center, REV and KHA consulting. Has worked for Birmingham Promise as a student outreach coordinator since October.
