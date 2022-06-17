ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Full special: The 65th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 65th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade...

Bronx brunch spot offers international eats inspired by the diverse borough

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A Bronx brunch spot owned by two friends offers international dishes inspired by their the community’s multi-cultural background. From the spicy Korean-style steak and eggs to the Jamaican Ceasar salad, the owners, who are from Haiti and Nigeria, called their eatery I-NINE to show how multi-ethnic Mott Haven is. The I stands for international, the owners said.
Mermaid Parade makes waves in triumphant Coney Island return

Coney Island’s Annual Mermaid Parade returned Saturday with thousands of costumed revelers and onlookers packing Surf Avenue and spilling onto the nearby boardwalk. Dancers, musicians, painters, sculptors and masterful posers turned out in droves, giving the day’s battalion of photographers endless moments to capture. It was the parade's...
This Summer’s Yonkers Waterfront Live Free Concerts Every Friday, in June, July, August

The annual Yonkers Waterfront Live concert series, hosted by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District, began Friday, June 3, and continues throughout the summer. The series will run every Friday at 6:30 PM through August 26 and takes place at the Yonkers Waterfront Amphitheater in Yonkers Downtown. Concerts will feature a diverse lineup of musicians and musical groups from genres including Rock, Soul, Pop, Latin, Jazz, and much more. All concerts are free of charge and welcome music-lovers of all ages!
Review: ‘The Ordering of Moses’ Shines at Riverside Church

The Harlem Chamber Players offered a rare, heartfelt performance of R. Nathaniel Dett’s 1937 oratorio “The Ordering of Moses” at Riverside Church on Friday, as part of a centennial celebration of the Harlem Renaissance that had been delayed by the pandemic. Timed to coincide with the Juneteenth...
Mermaids return to Coney Island for first parade in 3 years

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After some extended time under the sea, mermaids — and other sea creatures — are making their return to dry land. The population of sea creatures and mermaids will swell on Saturday around Coney Island. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are also expected along Surf Avenue for the return of […]
