Full special: The 65th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade

The annual Yonkers Waterfront Live concert series, hosted by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District, began Friday, June 3, and continues throughout the summer. The series will run every Friday at 6:30 PM through August 26 and takes place at the Yonkers Waterfront Amphitheater in Yonkers Downtown. Concerts will feature a diverse lineup of musicians and musical groups from genres including Rock, Soul, Pop, Latin, Jazz, and much more. All concerts are free of charge and welcome music-lovers of all ages!

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO