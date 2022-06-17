Royals reinstate P's Speier and Peacock

Kirilloff got off to a slow start, hitting 5-for-29 (.172) in 10 games with the Twins this season but has been tearing the cover off the ball since being demoted on May 15. In 35 games with the Saints, Kirilloff is hitting .359/.465/.641 with 10 homers and 32 RBI. He has reached another level in the past two weeks, hitting .412/.508/.980 with eight homers and 20 RBI over his past 13 games.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Whit Merrifield versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 89 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .235 batting average with a .564...
Kansas City, Missouri has such a unique heritage, and many of this is centered around food. When you go to Kansas City, you know that you will be eating well. You can't mention Kansas City without thinking about the burgers first. In Kansas City, you won't find just a run of the mill burger, you won't find something that has been crafted from scratch.
It didn't take long for veteran offensive lineman Darryl Williams to find a new NFL home. Three days after the Chiefs waived him, Williams was added to the Patriots' 90-man roster ahead of New England's 2022 training camp. An undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State in 2020, Williams has yet...
Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez will start in right field in Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Melendez will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday as the Royals continue trying to keep his bat in the lineup. Whit Merrifield will drop down to second base while Nicky Lopez sits.
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Seth Brown versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 174 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .248 batting average with a .671 OPS, 5 home...
Comments / 0