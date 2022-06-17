ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. air travel snarled by staff shortages, bad weather

By FOX 5 NY Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Schools across the United States are letting out for summer break, many Americans have waited years to finally resume traveling, now airlines are facing dire staffing shortages of pilots and crews, and, of course, bad weather happens. All this has been creating a perfect storm for the kind...

Inc.com

In the Midst of Hundreds of Canceled Flights, Delta Air Lines Did Something Completely Unexpected. It's What Every Company Should Do

When something goes wrong, just do whatever it takes to make it right. Travel has been making something of a comeback lately. As the pandemic has ebbed, and as people have begun to return to whatever "normal life" looks like, at this point, a lot of them are more willing to get on an airplane than at any point over the last two years.
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

A number of factors have combined to make air travel harder now than it’s been in years, including staff shortages (from pilots and onboard crews to baggage handlers and other ground personnel); increasingly unstable weather; and disruptive passenger violence, which has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. (See 50 ways air travel has changed […]
BBC

Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication

A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe. Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice. Thousands...
Daily Mail

Travel misery continues for a third day: Nearly 800 flights are canceled and more than 3,000 are delayed with airlines blaming the weather as Americans face bumpy start to their summer vacations

Almost 800 flights have been cancelled and nearly 3,000 delayed today - the third consecutive day of travel misery for thousands of Americans trying to start their summer vacations. A total of 8,900 delays and 1,470 cancelation thwarted US travels on Friday and more than 1,700 were canceled on Thursday.
The Independent

All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 130 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights have been grounded, from all eight UK regional airports BA serves, including two round-trips from Heathrow to each of Edinburgh and Newcastle.In addition, 110 international flights to Europe are cancelled, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Larnaca in Cyprus as well as the Spanish islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While...
CBS LA

Ontario International Airport sees highest passenger traffic since 2016

What pandemic? Travel has roared back, and it's evident at Ontario International Airport, which says they're seeing a six-year high in passenger traffic.In May, Ontario International Airport saw nearly 520,000 passengers — the most in a single month since the airport returned to local ownership in 2016. The airport says 502,042 of those passengers flew domestically, while 16,843 were headed to international destinations.Ontario International's totals were up 41.5% from a year ago, and exceeded May 2019 passenger volume by 9.2%, airport officials said. It's the third straight month the Inland Empire airport has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.In fact, the airport has seen traffic skyrocket all year — since January, 2 million domestic travelers and 73,000 international passengers have used Ontario International. Those numbers represent a 1.4% increase over the same period in 2019, and whopping 74.6% increase over 2021.
The Independent

UK's Gatwick cuts summer flights as airports struggle

Britain’s Gatwick Airport has slashed its number of daily flights over the summer because of staff shortages as the global aviation industry struggles to meet a resurgent demand for travel.London’s second-busiest airport said Friday it would limit its number of daily flights to 825 in July and 850 in August compared with a reported 900 daily flights during the same period before the coronavirus pandemic.The airport said in a statement that the move would help passengers “experience a more reliable and better standard of service.”“By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers — and also...
The Independent

Traveller uncertainty and ‘panic’ over which summer flights will be cancelled

Tens of thousands of people face weeks of holiday uncertainty as it emerged airlines have yet to agree which summer flights will be scrapped, despite Gatwick announcing up to 50 cancellations a day.Holidaymakers with trips booked from the Sussex airport could be waiting up to two weeks to find find out whether their flight will be cancelled, one travel expert told The Independent.And even then, many might not be able to rebook due to an ongoing lack of capacity.Gatwick airport announced on Friday that it was reducing the number of flights during July and August because of staff shortages....
CBS New York

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed in Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- From trains to planes, Friday was a rough day for commuters and travelers.More than 2,800 flights were canceled across the country, according to Flightaware.com.In our area, 101 flights out of LaGuardia were canceled and 86 delayed, 40 were canceled out of JFK and just over 100 delayed, and at Newark, close to 80 flights were canceled and 107 delayed.Weather and storms along the east coast have been blamed for some of the travel troubles.Carriers have also been dealing with staffing problems because of the pandemic.
Axios

Thousands of flights canceled over U.S. holiday weekend

Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed over the Juneteenth holiday weekend. By the numbers: Some 19,000 flights have been canceled or delayed since Thursday, while over 4,200 U.S. flights were delayed and 900 canceled on Sunday alone as Americans marked Father's Day amid airline staffing shortages and extreme weather that upended schedules, per USA Today.
