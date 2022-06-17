ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Brooklyn Center Mayoral Primary Candidates Square Off in First Forum

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary candidates for Brooklyn Center mayor met in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters on Thursday night. Some of the questions were about the power of the mayor in the city’s government, a question which voters will also consider on the November ballot. Mayor Mike...

Comments / 1

 

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a proposal that would create 24/7 dedicated bus lanes on Hennepin Avenue as part of its reconstruction. Frey informed the council of the decision in a Friday letter. Council members had previously voted to include the full-time bus lanes as part of the Hennepin Avenue South reconstruction project, which will affect the street from Lake Street to Douglas Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Mayor’s Minutes 6/13/22

Crystal Mayor Jim Adams sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about the upcoming election and how your polling location might have changed, new pickle ball courts going in at Becker Park, construction progress on the new police building, and the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center. For more information, visit http://www.crystalmn.gov.
CRYSTAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

West Broadway Block Party celebrates Juneteenth, makes push for Black economic development

MINNEAPOLIS – Sunday's Juneteenth event in north Minneapolis celebrated multiple firsts.For starters, it was the first time Juneteenth is being celebrated as a federal holiday -- a successful push many in Minneapolis attribute to racial justice efforts following the murder of George Floyd.Secondly, it was the first time it had been celebrated this way in north Minneapolis. Several blocks of West Broadway, a key corridor of the north side, shut down for nearly the entire day to commemorate the event."Broadway is our economic main street in north Minneapolis," said Michael Chaney, who helped found Minnesota's first Juneteenth celebrations nearly 40...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

What is Juneteenth?

Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes plan for 24-hour bus lanes along Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a plan which would allow for 24-hour bus lanes along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.The city council approved the plan with a majority 8-5 vote, but Frey said he could not support a bus-only lane when city buses do not run 24 hours a day.The plan was part of the Hennepin Avenue redesign project, which drew mixed reviews when it was presented in January. The plan would cut Hennepin Avenue in Uptown down from four to two lanes, and add dedicated bike and transit lanes. It also would leave just 20 on-street parking spots...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Juneteenth Celebrations Begin Metro-Wide

Several area cities are planning Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. CCX News caught up with people setting up for Brooklyn Park’s celebration planned at North Hennepin Community College Friday. “Really the event is a kid-friendly environment,” explained Marcus Hill, Parks and Facilities Manger in Brooklyn Park. “We’re really just looking...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
mprnews.org

Weekend events in Minnesota celebrate Juneteenth

From the Twin Ports to the Twin Cities, people gathered this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. It commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas finally learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It became an official federal holiday last year. That holiday will be observed on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities events celebrating Juneteenth

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - All over the Twin Cities this weekend, events are going on in celebration of Juneteenth, the federal holiday on June 19 that commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved Africans in America. Juneteenth has been around since 1866, but in 2021 it was made a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal City Manager Announces Retirement

Another city manager from the northwest suburbs has announced her retirement. Anne Norris sent an email to city staff this week announcing her retirement this upcoming fall. In the email to employees, she wrote that she appreciated the trust and willingness to work together on changes big and small to improve Crystal.
CRYSTAL, MN
CBS News

Judge orders Minneapolis to halt implementation of 2040 plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has ordered the city of Minneapolis to cease implementation of its 2040 plan, a 20-year plan for how the city will change and grow that addresses housing, transportation and more. Environmentalist and conservationist groups first sued the city in 2018 to stop the plan's implementation. Hennepin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Community Garden

From Bunny Story to bunny food. The City of Robbinsdale has converted a vacant lot into a community garden. The old Bunny Store site at Lake Drive and Chowen Avenue is now home to several raised garden beds that residents are currently tending. Robbinsdale Recreation Services Manager Ryan Parks says, “We have 20 plots here, we have water here, the water tank so people can water their gardens. We do have a little storage shed here, people can lock up any tools they want to.” Robbinsdale’s Recreation Department even has its own garden plot, and they’re hoping for a bumper crop, as Parks adds, “When all that food is able to be harvested it is gonna be free, and we’ll have it available here for people to come and pick up.” Things have been going well this year, and they’ve started looking at next year, with Parks going on to say, “The plan is to hopefully have 20 more plots next year at another location, we’re hoping that this will be a permanent spot, and then potentially Lee Park would be a spot for 2023 for the next 20.” And if the current location ends up being permanent he says, “Maybe we can put some trees in here, some orchards, that would be kind of a goal, to make this just one big lot that people can come to, maybe pick fruit, and just make it look a little nicer.” All 20 of Robbinsdale’s Community Garden plots are spoken for this year, but residents will be able to apply for next year’s plots in early 2023. You can find more information at http://www.robbinsdalemn.com/recreation under Special Events.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis yard waste pickup switching to every other week

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Monday, June 20, parts of Minneapolis will see another important shift in their lives due to staffing shortages — yard waste pickup schedules. The City of Minneapolis announced Friday that Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling customers’ collection schedules will change from weekly to every other week beginning Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

MINNEAPOLIS  - A Minnesota man who works at a post office in Eagan has been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. has been federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, an affidavit says. The tipster said Bratjan, who had been living with his father near Syracuse, New York, took a...
EAGAN, MN
mprnews.org

'Super Eid' celebration planned for early July at U.S. Bank Stadium

For the first time in four years and since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands are expected to celebrate Eid Al-Adha at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. A group of 40 mosques and organizations from across the state will host the holiday on either July 9 or 10, depending on the lunar calendar. The date should be set by July 1 and attendees are asked to register for the free event.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Unemployment Rate at Historic Low in Minnesota

According to new figures released this week from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), unemployment in Minnesota fell to a record low. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 2% in May; that’s the lowest rate since the state began tracking the figure in 1976. Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Safer Metro Transit may be less comfortable

Would you feel safe riding public transit knowing you may have to wait out in the cold at night or ride in a more crowded-than-usual light rail vehicle? Metro Transit wants to know what more they can do to ease your troubled mind. In Metro Transit’s bid to make its...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
a-z-animals.com

6 Best Dog Parks in Minneapolis

Minnesota is filled with beautiful lakeS and forest habitats but is also home to the large twin cities. Minneapolis is the most populated city in Minnesota, with many things for you to do. If you have a dog, you may wonder where some of the best dog parks in Minneapolis are to enjoy. Dogs need regular exercise, and in a big city, it can be difficult to find a safe place to let your dog run free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

