Trenton, TN

Former teacher arrested for Statutory Rape

By Logan Watson
Milan Mirror-Exchange
 4 days ago

Former Peabody High School Chemistry teacher Brandon Doyle was arrested on Friday, June 17, and now faces charges of...

www.milanmirrorexchange.com

#Statutory Rape#Violent Crime
