The Boys are disappointed after hearing more facts come out about the police response in Uvalde, Texas, and a White House economist doesn’t believe it is tone deaf to spend six-trillion dollars. The mayor of New Orleans tweeted a “breathtaking” giant black fist afro comb display from Juneteenth, and ad GOP representatives demand information about the arrest of Stephen Colbert’s staff at the Capitol. Representative James Clyburn says there is no question about whether or not we are in a recession. Russian state media released video of two Alabama veterans captured in Ukraine, and Secretary Jennifer Granholm says eliminating the gas tax would be problematic.

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO