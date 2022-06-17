Drexel Clark of Augusta Technical College, Culinary Arts Program

Well, would you look at this? 3 cities in South Carolina have made Southern Living Magazines’ list of “Best Small Towns“! One of them is very personal and close to home!. Beaufort came in at number 1, Travelers Rest in Greenville County came in at number 12 and our very own City Of Aiken came in at number 10 of the best small towns. Go, Aiken! I live in Aiken County and I spend a lot of time in downtown Aiken. Yes, Aiken is known as an equestrian town but Aiken has so much more to offer like the Willcox’s, The Center For The Arts, and Hopelands Gardens.

AIKEN, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO