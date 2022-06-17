ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Drexel Clark of Augusta Technical College, Culinary Arts Program

augustaceo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment Head of the Culinary Arts Program at Augusta Technical College...

augustaceo.com

WJBF

Pride organizers address safety concerns ahead of downtown festival

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Saturday, the Augusta Pride Festival will be back in full swing, but two shootings just a week apart on Broad Street are raising concerns about safety. ” All events and festivals that are held at the Augusta Common use security by the Richmond County Sheriff’s department,” Former Pride President and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Aiken – One of the Best Small Towns

Well, would you look at this? 3 cities in South Carolina have made Southern Living Magazines’ list of “Best Small Towns“! One of them is very personal and close to home!. Beaufort came in at number 1, Travelers Rest in Greenville County came in at number 12 and our very own City Of Aiken came in at number 10 of the best small towns. Go, Aiken! I live in Aiken County and I spend a lot of time in downtown Aiken. Yes, Aiken is known as an equestrian town but Aiken has so much more to offer like the Willcox’s, The Center For The Arts, and Hopelands Gardens.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Sixth annual Juneteenth Festival returns to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Band of Brothers and city of Augusta brought back the Juneteenth Festival Sunday. This year marked the sixth annual event. The Band of Brothers aims to use the festival to raise awareness about Juneteenth, give locals an opportunity to gather together and commemorate emancipation. Juneteenth...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

14th Annual Elder Rights Conference in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– In this extremely hot weather, we have protocols in place to protect children and pets that are left in hot cars. But have you ever wondered if it is illegal to leave a senior citizen alone in a hot car??? That was one of many questions addressed Thursday (June 16) at the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

CSRA Events: Pride, Live Music and Food Trucks

Listen to live music at the Carolina Jamboree on June 24 as A Little Off the Top performs. The five person band will take the microphone starting at 7 p.m. as locals have the free opportunity to attend. Dancing, concessions and a family friendly atmosphere are encouraged. Visit the Carolina Jamboree Facebook page to learn more information.
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County continues to struggle with rash of killings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wave of fatal shootings continues to plague Richmond County, with four in a about a week. The latest one happened in the early hours of Sunday in the 700 block of Broad Street. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Trenton community known for its peaches as well as its people

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Trenton, South Carolina is known for several things from the history in the town to the Ridge Peach Festival. A big part of what makes Trenton though is its people. Peggy Ann Moss has lived in Trenton all her life. “My family were farmers, we...
TRENTON, SC
wfxg.com

City leader says she has a creative way to help crime in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead early Sunday morning. Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight says she would like to see changes in downtown Augusta. “We’ve got a lot of great businesses downtown, it’s the heart of Augusta,” she says. “Last...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Fundraiser held to benefit Duke's Bar-B-Que

The community is rallying to help Duke's Bar-B-Que following the business closing after a fire on June 11. Atomic City Smokers and Chris Charlton came together on Sunday to sell barbecue sandwiches, chips and water as a fundraiser to help the restaurant. “Barbecue is all about family, and the barbecue...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Observing Juneteenth and it's origins round the CSRA!

Fire crews on both sides of the river battled several fires that broke out on Sunday, including one at the Graniteville landfill. Plus, a groundbreaking ceremony for a new metal recycling plant, and the governor was in attendance. Here are your top headlines.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge getting close to finish line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street pedestrian bridge is coming right along. It’s been two years since we learned the bridge linking Augusta and North Augusta would be redeveloped into a walking bridge. On Wednesday night, Augusta officials decided to let the lights shine for a test run.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Homeless advocates react to death of homeless man under I-20 Bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating after a homeless man was found dead on Washington Road under the I-20 overpass. NewsChannel 6 spoke with an organizer from one homeless agency who believes the heat could’ve been a contributing factor. “It’s just hot out here,” said one man we found panhandling off the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Tremors from a 3rd earthquake felt in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The trend of frequent earthquakes seemed to have jumped across the river to the Georgia side. We’ve reported over 20 earthquakes that have rattled areas of South Carolina, near Elgin and Columbia. But a recent string of shakes is now popping up in the Peach State, with tremors felt right here in the CSRA.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aurubis breaks ground on new copper smelting plant

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Friday morning, state and city leaders celebrated the groundbreaking for a new plant that will bring with it more than 100 jobs to Augusta. Despite recent vocal concerns about the environmental impact of bringing another plant to Augusta, Aurubis broke ground on the first phase of its new plant. “It’s a hot […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

South Carolina state tennis tournament held in Aiken

The South Carolina state tennis tournament took place in Aiken over the weekend. The event had approximately 1,400 participants play matches from Friday through Monday, said Mark Calvert, the tennis supervisor for the City of Aiken. “Basically this is the league state championships for South Carolina, the 18 and over,”...
AIKEN, SC

