Rockbridge Co. crash cleared along I-81S

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 460, near Blue Ridge Springs Road. The crash occurred at 10:29 p.m. last night when a wrong-way driver was traveling east on the westbound side of Route 460, struck another vehicle head-on. Troopers are working to make the next-of-kin notification, and when that is complete, more information will follow. The roadway was cleared and opened at 2:23 a.m.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO