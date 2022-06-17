Rockbridge Co. crash cleared along I-81S

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash in Botetourt County Saturday night, as well as the wrong-way driver and the other person injured during the incident. According to police, the crash took place just before 10:30 p.m....
WINCHESTER, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Monday in the northern end of the valley and claimed the lives of two people, including an Augusta County man. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the fatal crash occurred just after noon on U-S Route 340 in Clarke County....
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WFXR) — A 71-year-old man — whose disappearance in Altavista on Tuesday sparked a massive search effort by authorities, first responders, and community members — was airlifted to the hospital overnight after he reportedly crashed his bike. The Altavista Police Department says authorities were notified...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A overturned tractor-trailer has completely closed Route 501 in the Coleman Falls area of Bedford County, according to VDOT. A detour is available using Route 657 (Rocky Mountain Rd.) and Route 651 (Short Cut Rd). The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company is asking people to...
CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Clark County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. on the 15300 block of Lord Fairfax Highway. Police say a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east on a private road...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport was shut down for approximately 20 minutes after a small plane incident on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson with the airport says that the incident happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. when a Diamond DA-40 aircraft left Runway 34 and then came to a stop in a grassy area.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Motorists are stuck in several miles of delays along I-81 South because of a vehicle crash in Rockbridge County. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says the southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed at mile marker 198.4 of I-81. As of this...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the John Deere farm tractor, saying, “Currently there are no charges pending and we are still investigating this case.”. ORIGINAL STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a large John Deere tractor...
Significant road construction is ongoing along the adjacent Rosser Avenue corridor between Lew Dewitt and Tiffany Drive intersections on the Waynesboro Marketplace project. A single-lane closure for northbound traffic will occur Wednesday and Thursday for entrance work. Motorists should be alert for signage associated with these construction activities as well...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A large emergency crew presence converged near the TGI Fridays restaurant along Valley View Blvd. NW Sunday night after a vehicle crash. Multiple people were being treated, including one child. WDBJ7 is awaiting further information.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Tuesday on two charges after a reported shooting in Campbell County. Deputies say they received a call about a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at 204 Wileman Rd. A complainant told the dispatch center they heard what sounded like a gunshot in the area.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a crash in the 3800 block of Williamson Road near the Williamson Road Library. When our crews arrived, part of the street in that area was closed to traffic. Roanoke Police confirmed there was a car crash with entrapment.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. According to police, it happened just before 9:50 p.m. on Sunday on Rio Road near the intersection with Fashion Square Drive/Albemarle Square. Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. At...
Update: Tuesday, 8:49 a.m. George Bernard Benitez has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Monday, 11:53 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Staunton home on June 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m., and was reported missing today by a family member.
