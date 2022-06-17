ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers host event to get kids into baseball

 2 days ago

The Detroit Tigers and the MLB hosted...

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school baseball: Buchanan defeats Detroit Edison, 3-1, to win Division 3 championship

EAST LANSING — Fueled by pitchers Matthew Hoover and Macoy West and infielder Cade Preissing, Buchanan defeated Detroit Edison 3-1 to win the Michigan high school baseball Division 3 state championship Saturday. The Bucks were outhit, 6-5, by the Pioneers at McLane Stadium but committed just one error to Edison's four. The title is Buchanan's first since winning the Class C championship in 1985. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school baseball: Orchard Lake St. Mary's defeats GP North in Division 1, 1-0

EAST LANSING — Grosse Pointe North had the situation it wanted with Drew Hill at the plate and the winning run on base, but even that couldn't stop Orchard Lake St. Mary's date with history. Hill grounded out to Blake Grimmer at first base and the Eaglets defeated the Norsemen, 1-0, at Michigan State's McLane Stadium to win the Division 1 state championship. St. Mary's finished the season 44-0,  capping a dominant first season in Division 1.  ...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers break out the bats and no team has needed it more

Maybe it was Riley Greene, the Detroit Tigers' top prospect called up for his anticipated MLB debut. Maybe it was the Detroit Stars uniforms as part of Negro Leagues Weekend. Maybe it was a little bit of everything. Whatever the reason, the Tigers looked like a different team in Saturday's 14-7 win against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park. Despite falling behind in the top of the first inning, the Tigers quickly took the lead on a pair of...
DETROIT, MI
rolling out

Calling all HBCUs and Greeks: Meet us at Comerica Park on June 18 for the Detroit Tigers game during Negro Leagues weekend

The Detroit Tigers are proud to host the 20th annual Negro Leagues Weekend, presented by Comerica Bank. On Saturday, June 18, the 26th annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game will be played against the Texas Rangers, marking the longest-running weekend celebration of its kind in Major League Baseball. The Tigers will hold a pregame ceremony to raise the the Detroit Stars flag in center field in honor of the charter members of the Negro National League who became members in 1920. Several former Negro Leagues players will also be honored during the ceremony, including Bill Hill, Eugene Scruggs, Pedro Sierra, Ron Teasley and Johnny Walker. Minnie Forbes, the former owner of the Detroit Stars, will also be a part of the commemoration.
DETROIT, MI

