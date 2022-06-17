Detroit Tigers host event to get kids into baseball

The Detroit Tigers are proud to host the 20th annual Negro Leagues Weekend, presented by Comerica Bank. On Saturday, June 18, the 26th annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game will be played against the Texas Rangers, marking the longest-running weekend celebration of its kind in Major League Baseball. The Tigers will hold a pregame ceremony to raise the the Detroit Stars flag in center field in honor of the charter members of the Negro National League who became members in 1920. Several former Negro Leagues players will also be honored during the ceremony, including Bill Hill, Eugene Scruggs, Pedro Sierra, Ron Teasley and Johnny Walker. Minnie Forbes, the former owner of the Detroit Stars, will also be a part of the commemoration.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO